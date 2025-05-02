Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Prince Harry was not in court on May 2 to hear that he has lost a Court of Appeal challenge over the security he receives when he is in the UK.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Although Prince Harry was in court last month to attend the appeal against the decision that was made to downgrade the levels of security he and his family are entitled to while in the UK, he was not in London on May 2 to hear that he had lost the appeal. Although Sir Geoffrey Vos, the Master of the Rolls acknowledged that the Duke of Sussex had made “powerful and moving arguments” and that it was “plain that (he ) felt badly treated by the system,” he also said: “But I concluded having studied the detailed documents I could not say the duke’s sense of grievance translated into a legal argument for a challenge to Ravec’s decision.”

When Prince Harry attended the two-day hearing in April, his barrister Shaheed Fatima KC said at the time that “One mustn’t forget the human dimension to this case. There is a person sitting behind me whose safety, whose security, whose life is at stake.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There is a person sitting behind me who is being told he’s getting a special bespoke process when he knows and has experienced a process that is manifestly inferior in every respect.”

As Prince Harry loses court of appeal over police protection, will he not return again to the UK with Meghan? Photo: Getty Images | Getty Images

It will be interesting to see what Prince Harry’s next move will be following losing the court of appeal over police protection. Legal commentator Joshua Rozenberg explained to Sky News that “He will obviously try to consider the question of an appeal to the Supreme Court.”

In ITV’s documentary, Tabloids on Trial, in response to Rebecca Barry asking him if the legal battles attract more attention, Prince Harry said: “It got to a point where you’re damned if you do and you’re damned if you don’t, I don’t think there’s anybody in the world better suited and placed to be able to see this through than myself.

“It’s still dangerous, and all it takes is one lone actor, one person who reads this stuff to act on what they have read and whether it’s a knife or acid, whatever it is, and these are things that are of genuine concern for me. It’s one of the reasons why I won’t bring my wife back to this country.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When he returned to the UK last month, Prince Harry did not see his father King Charles and now that he has lost his appeal over police protection, he may now decide neither to bring his wife Meghan Markle back nor to ever return himself following the decision.