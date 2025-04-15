Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Lady Tatiana Mountbatten has welcomed a second child with husband Alexander ‘Alick’ Dru.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

King Charles’s cousin Lady Tatiana Mountbatten has become a mum for the second time. She shared a post on her Instagram where she wrote:”March might just have been the best month of my life.

“We’ve been in the country for a month, Auberon (Albie) has been really wonderful to look after. His big sister has adored being outside all day every day and is slowly getting used to him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’ve played, rested, nourished, slept a little, loved a lot and enjoyed every minute of the glorious spring weather.

“Now it’s time to head back to London, to return to normal - or discover what our new normal looks like, and slowly find our stride again.

“♥️ Unbelievably grateful 🙏.”

Royal baby joy as King Charles’s cousin Lady Tatiana Mountbatten gives birth. Here she is with her husband Alexander 'Alick' Dru. Photo: Getty Images for Royal Ascot | Getty Images for Royal Ascot

Lady Tatiana Mountbatten and her husband Alexander ‘Alick’ Dru became parents for the first time in September 2023 when Lady Tatiana gave birth to their first child, a daughter Elodie. Lady Tatiana, who is the second cousin of King Charles, is the daughter of Lady Spencer of Alresford and the Marquess of Milford Haven.

Lady Tatiana Mountbatten married Alexander ‘Alick’ Dru in July 2022 and her wedding was attended by Cressida Bonas, the former girlfriend of Prince Harry. Lady Tatiana Mountbatten chose a wedding dress by British bridal designer Suzanne Neville, who has a boutique in London’s Knightsbridge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lady Tatiana Mountbatten got married at Winchester Cathedral and announced her engagement to Alexander ‘Alick’ Dru in January 2022. Alexander Dru proposed to Lady Tatiana Mountbatten when they were skiing in Verbier and she shared the news on Instagram.

Tatler magazine reported that “ Lady Tatiana is related to the Royal Family via her father, the Marquess of Milford Haven, who is a shared descendant of Queen Victoria and a second cousin to King Charles, through their respective fathers. One of two children (her elder brother, Henry, is the Earl of Medina), she also has ties to the now-defunct monarchies of Hesse in Germany and Russia, with Louis II, Grand Duke of Hesse and Nicholas I of Russia among her paternal ancestors.”

Before posting about giving birth to son Auberon (Albie), Lady Tatiana took to Instagram on March 1 and wrote: “February has been a month of nesting, quiet transformations and unbelievable opportunities. This year has started off spectacularly ✨ keep it coming please 2025!

“Some things that have made me extra happy this month:

“Being outside as much as possible / moving my body

“Pain aux raisins / quiche / flowers / friends

“Edie’s first driving lesson from the big boss himself - not even a year and a half old yet and drives like her mama 😉

🚙💨💨💨.”