Princess Maria Laura of Belgium and husband William Isvy have become parents for the first time.

The Belgian Royal Palace announced on X that Princess Maria Laura of Belgium, the niece of King Philippe of Belgium, and her husband William Isvy, had become parents to a baby boy. The announcement was shared by the Palace on X and read: "Princess Maria Laura and Mr. William Isvy are delighted to announce the birth of their son Albert, born on Sunday 26 January in Brussels. Albert weighs 3.5 kg and is doing well, just like his mother. The families of the young parents share in their happiness."

Princess Maria Laura of Belgium, who is the second child of Princess Astrid, married William Isvy on September 10, 2022. According to Hello! Magazine. “The arrival of baby Albert, who was named after his great-grandfather, Albert II of Belgium, was a surprise as the royal couple hadn't announced their pregnancy.”

Princess Maria Laura of Belgium and William Isvy leave the Cathedral of St. Michael and St. Gudula after their wedding on September 10, 2022 in Brussels, Belgium. (Photo by Olivier Matthys/Getty Images)

Who is William Isvy?

William Isvy is a British investment banker, who is the husband of Princess Maria Laura of Belgium. The couple had a civil ceremony at Brussels City Hall, followed by a religious ceremony at the Cathedral of St. Michael and St. Gudula.

Princess Maria Laura and William Isvy married two days after the death of Queen Elizabeth II. The Belgian Royal Palace released a statement which read: “It was with great sadness that we learned of the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

"She was an extraordinary personality. We will always keep fond memories of this great Lady who, throughout her reign, showed dignity, courage and devotion."

"Each of our encounters will remain etched in our memories forever," they continued. "The United Kingdom has lost an exceptional monarch who left a deep mark on history. We extend our deepest condolences to the Royal Family and the British people."

The statement ended with these words: "Rest in peace, Your Majesty, with your beloved husband.”