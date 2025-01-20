Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Princess Beatrice is pregnant with her second child and is already a mum to Sienna and stepmum to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi’s son Christopher Woolf, known as Woolfie.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi married at a private ceremony in Windsor, their nuptials took place at The Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge on July 17, 2020. Their wedding was attended by the late Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh and their original wedding date in May had to be postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Known as Edo, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, already had a young son known as Wolfie with Dara Huang, the couple were previously engaged and Dara is an architect. The couple were together for three and half years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Look inside minimalist unseen bedroom of Princess Beatrice's husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. Photos: Getty Images and banda.property/Instagram | Getty and banda.property/Instagram

Edo Mapelli Mozzi, who has 151K followers on Instagram, describes himself on his Instagram profile as a husband, dad, interior designer and also that he is the CEO and founder of Banda Property and Banda Gallery.

On the Banda Instagram page, he showcases a bedroom he has designed, well more of a principle suite in Switzerland. The caption for the bedroom reads: “Switzerland Hotel Concept Design: The Principal Suite⁠.

“One of the rooms in which the guests will be staying is this ⁠principal suite, complete with a gorgeous view overlooking the alps.⁠ These rooms should feel like a second home to the guests, ensuring comfort and warmth behind each door.⁠

⁠“The beds feature custom-Banda headboards and joinery which reflect traditional Swiss detailing, translated into modern forms. Above the bed is a vintage suspension cocoon losange, brought over from the 1970s.⁠

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Where do Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi live?

In 2021, the couple bought a home in the Cotswolds that is reportedly worth £3.5 million. According to Hello! Magazine, “The farmhouse itself boasts six bedrooms and multiple reception rooms, but the couple also underwent renovations to create a guesthouse converted from a separate outhouse. This is the ideal place to provide accommodation for visiting relatives or friends.

“Away from the main house, the pair are also fortunate enough to have an outdoor swimming pool – perfect for Sienna and Wolfie to play in when the warm weather allows – and tennis courts.”