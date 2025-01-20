Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Prince Emanuele Filiberto is the grandson of Italy’s last King Umberto II and became a household name after winning Italy’s version of Strictly Come Dancing in 2009.

Prince Emanuele Filberto has revealed to Italian newspaper La Repubblica that he once hired a prostitute and said: “I had a girlfriend and I wanted to make love with her, but I didn’t know how to do it.” He also said: “So I had a prostitute teach me how to do it. It became clear to me very quickly.”

The 52 year-old prince won Italy’s version of Strictly Come Dancing in 2009, whilst he lives in Monaco, his wife Clotilde Courau, a French actress, resides in Paris. He has said previously of their relationship that “We love each other dearly, but we live apart.” He also said: “It is not quantity that matters but quality. We are happy this way. In the beginning she was the whim of the prince who wanted to conquer the Leftist actress. Today I love and respect her much more.”

Emanuele and Clotilde share two daughters, Vittoria, Princess Carignano, and Princess Luisa. Princess Vittoria attended the Dior Haute Couture SS24 show with her mother and has been called ‘diamond of the season’ by Tatler magazine.

Prince Emanuele Filiberto hired a prostitute to teach him how to have sex with his first girlfriend. H.R.H. Emanuele Filiberto, Duke of Savoy and Prince of Venice attends the funeral of H.S.R. Vittorio Emanuele of Savoy at Cathedral of Saint John the Baptist on February 10, 2024 in Turin, Italy. Photo: Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images | Getty Images

In 2023, Prince Emanuel Filberto revealed that it will bring him ‘great pleasure’ to allow his daughter Princess Vittoria to become head of the monarchy which he hoped would be re-instated in Italy and told The Telegraph that “It's important that the younger generation have a chance to put new, modern ideas into practice.”

He also commented about King Charles and said: “He is a wonderful King, but he did wait a long time. Maybe it would have been helped if he had become King 20 years ago.”