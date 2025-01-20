Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Prince Harry is expected to arrive in the UK today to attend his High Court trial against News Group Newspapers.

Prince Harry is due to be in court on Tuesday January 21 to attend his High Court trial against News Group Newspapers and is expected to touch down in the UK today. The BBC reported that “There will be further separate allegations from the second claimant, Lord (Tom) Watson. The former Labour MP says his phone was targeted around the time he was investigating the Murdoch newspapers at the height of the scandal almost 15 years ago.”

When Prince Harry attended the New York Times Dealbook Summit, he said: "They have settled because they've had to settle.” He also said: "One of the main reasons for seeing this through is accountability because I'm the last person that can actually achieve that."

There were concerns recently that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may have to evacuate their Montecito home amid the wildfires in Los Angeles. According to the Montecito Fire Protection District website, a red flag warning was issued for the area where Harry and Meghan live from Monday January 13 until Wednesday January 15 at 12pm. The reason why a red flag was issued as wind gusts are expected between 30-50mph and the statement on the website read: “Under these conditions, fires will grow rapidly and behave erratically. Be ready to evacuate in the event of a vegetation fire.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were recently visiting the Pasadena Community Centre where they spent time speaking to victims of the wildfires and Mayo Gordo told People magazine that "People were very happy to see them. They want to be as helpful as they can… we visited with some of the affected families in some of the burned-out areas in Pasadena and Altadena. They took the time to meet the people that are affected and spent time. They’re just very caring people who are concerned for their friends and neighbours."

Buckingham Palace has reportedly been suggested as a place where Prince Harry could stay when he returns to the UK, but he is believed to have turned down the offer. When he was in the UK in August of last year for the tenth anniversary of the Invictus Games, he was also offered Buckingham Palace, but stayed in a hotel instead.

Prince Harry did not see his father King Charles nor his brother Prince William in August due to reported scheduling difficulties and as yet, there is no word on whether he will see them on this visit. It is not expected that Meghan Markle and their children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet will join Prince Harry in the UK.

Hello! Magazine reported that “Sources close to Harry maintain that he cannot visit the country accompanied by his family unless their safety is assured. "Safe visits would enable his children to know his home country and enable him to better support his charities," a friend of the Prince told HELLO!.”