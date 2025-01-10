Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Cressida Bonas and her husband Harry Wentworth-Stanley are already parents to a son called Wilbur who is two.

Actress Cressida Bonas who married husband Harry Wentworth-Stanley in 2020, is pregnant with her second child. In an article for The Spectator, Cressida Bonas said:”I am now well into my second pregnancy. Having conceived through IVF the first time, we were fortunate to have another embryo stored away in a freezer. It is incredible that a tiny cluster of frozen cells, already a life, can survive, suspended in time for years. The science behind the process continues to amaze me.”

Cressida Bonas also revealed that this time around when it comes to pregnancy, she has been suffering from morning sickness which she did not have the first time around. She said: “I’ve never had it before and now feel like I’ve been swaying on a boat for months. Although the second pregnancy is less consuming than the first, I still lie in bed trying to detect a heart beat. But I don’t compare the size of the baby with items in my fruit bowl each day (yes, there is an amazingly popular app that does that).”

Cressida Bonas is pregnant with her second child, using a frozen embryo. She attended the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in 2018. Photo: Ian West/AFP via Getty Images | AFP via Getty Images

Cressida Bonas also shared the news that she and her family are house hunting and have put their flat on the market. Last year, Cressida Bonas suffered heartache when her sister Pandora Cooper-Key died after spending two decades fighting different forms of cancer.

On August 6, 2024, Cressida Bonas shared a series of images of the sisters together on Instagram and wrote: “I’ll look for you in the markets where we walked arm in arm. Amongst the ancient trees, I’ll talk and ask them where you are. I’ll find you in the expression of a Pekingese, in pots of honey, pretty hats, and in the eyes of your two boys. I’ll hear you say things like, “I’m happy as a tick,” and “I think you’re mad as a goose.” I’ll search for your humour, even on the darkest days. When courage is needed, I’ll call for you, hoping you’ll come by. I’ll seek you in the mountains you fearlessly climbed and skied. When the evening sun kisses the ocean, I’m sure I’ll see you there. I will find you in the colours of life and moments of mischief. I’ll search for you in the stars and wherever there is dancing. I will turn the music up and dance more than ever before. I’ll look for you in my dreams where you’ll say, “Hi Smally,” and tell me where you’ve been.

“Then one day, I’ll remember you said in one of your final days, “I don’t know what all the fuss is about, I ain’t going nowhere…” And I’ll realise, I never had to look for you at all. You were right here beside me all along, because, my darling sister, my heart is forever tied to yours.

Pandora Cooper-Key ~ 1973-2024 🦋”

Is Cressida Bonas related to Oliver Bonas?

The high-street fashion chain Oliver Bonas was founded by Oliver Tress in 1993 and was inspired by his then-girlfriend Anna Bonas, who is the cousin of Cressida Bonas. Oliver Tress is of course also known as the former partner of Gina Coladangelo, the couple share three children together. Gina Coladangelo famously left Oliver Tress after her affair with Matt Hancock was exposed.