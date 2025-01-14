Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Montecito Fire Protection District has issued a red flag warning for the Montecito area where Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and their children reside.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to the website for the Montecito Fire Protection District, a red flag warning was issued from Monday January 13 (from 10pm) and this will go ahead on until Wednesday January 15 (12pm). Wind guests are expected between 30-50mph and a statement read: “Under these conditions, fires will grow rapidly and behave erratically. Be ready to evacuate in the event of a vegetation fire.”

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry of course live with their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet in Montecito in California. The couple recently were seen at the Pasadena Community Centre and spoke to victims of the wildfires.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mayor Gordo told People magazine that “It’s great people, great personalities and great hearts for them to come out here and meet with the first responders, meet with the people who were affected. It’s very important. They really buoyed the spirits of the first responders.

"People were very happy to see them. They want to be as helpful as they can… we visited with some of the affected families in some of the burned-out areas in Pasadena and Altadena. They took the time to meet the people that are affected and spent time. They’re just very caring people who are concerned for their friends and neighbours."

The Daily Mail has reported that “Harry and Meghan are now on the cusp of evacuation as the apocalyptic fires that have ravaged Los Angeles head towards their Montecito mansion.”

Meghan Markle’s eight-part Netflix series With Love, Meghan, was due to come out on January 15, but has now been postponed until March 4.