The 2025 Grammy Awards are set to go ahead but there were reports that it might have been cancelled because of the Los Angeles wildfires.

A joint statement from the Recording Academy and MusiCares CEO Harvey Mason Jr. and Tammy Hurt, the chair of the academy’s board of trustees, read: “This year’s show, however, will carry a renewed sense of purpose: raising additional funds to support wildfire relief efforts and honoring the bravery and dedication of first responders who risk their lives to protect ours.”

A letter was sent out to all recording academy members which read:”Our hearts go out to everyone affected by the devastating wildfires in Los Angeles. This city is our home, and we mourn the loss of life and destruction that have come to it in recent days.

“In response to this crisis, the Recording Academy and MusiCares launched the Los Angeles Fire Relief Effort last week with an initial $1 million donation to support music creatives and professionals. Thanks to additional contributions, we have already distributed over $2 million in emergency aid to those most in need – and we remain steadfast in our commitment to providing ongoing assistance.

Grammy Awards will take place despite wildfires, can you watch in UK? Taylor Swift accepting the award for Best Pop Vocal Album at the Grammy Awards last year. Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy | Getty Images for The Recording Academy

“In close coordination with local authorities to ensure public safety and responsible use of area resources, the 67th Grammy Awards telecast on CBS on February 2nd will proceed as planned. This year’s show, however, will carry a renewed sense of purpose: raising additional funds to support wildfire relief efforts and honoring the bravery and dedication of first responders who risk their lives to protect ours.

“In challenging times, music has the power to heal, comfort, and unite like nothing else. The Grammys will not only honor the artistry and achievements of our music community but also serve as a platform to amplify the spirit of resilience that defines this great city of Los Angeles.

When are The Grammys taking place?

The Grammys are taking place on February 2, 2025.

Have any events been cancelled?

Yes. Despite the Grammys taking place, Universal Music Group has cancelled their after party due to the Los Angeles wildfires. They have not only cancelled their after party, but cancelled all related events, including the artist showcase. A statement from the company read: “Today we have cancelled all of our Grammy-related events, including the Artist Showcase and After-Grammy Party and will redirect the resources that would have been used for those events to assist those affected by the wildfires.”

Universal Music Group also said: “Our deepest gratitude goes to the first responders and emergency personnel, who continue to perform heroically.” The statement also read that “L.A. is home to so many of us. We are committed to helping and supporting the music community, our artists, our teams and the people of Los Angeles get through this horrific episode.”

The event will be broadcast live on Sunday February 2 at 4pm US PT time, which in the UK is equivalent to midnight on Monday February 3. It is possible to watch them on live.grammy.com.