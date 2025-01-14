Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

FBI agents were pictured outside the home of Hollywood actor Ben Affleck, best known for playing Batman.

FBI agents, along with L.A. County sheriff deputies, checked in on Ben Affleck over the weekend - visiting his mansion in the Brentwood neighbourhood where Ben now lives after recently divorcing ex-wife Jennifer Lopez. Photos show two FBI agents standing outside the gate of Ben's house and two sheriff deputies walking away from it.

TMZ were told law enforcement officers were in the area investigating an incident in which a private drone collided with a firefighting aircraft, damaging it. The aircraft was helping the LAFD battle the wildfires that have so far claimed 24 lives and destroyed thousands of homes in Los Angeles.

Sources have told TMZ that Ben was not the target of the FBI probe, however, the actor has safety concerns as his home is close to the border of the Pacific Palisades, which was hardest hit by the fires. When the fires erupted on Tuesday 7 January, Ben was photographed evacuating from his home and appearing shocked as he looked out at the flames from his car.

He then drove to the house of his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, who lives nearby with their three kids, to make sure they were ok. On Saturday (11 January), Ben was pictured hugging his daughter Violet, who dropped by her dad's Brentwood home with Jennifer to see how he was doing.

His ex-wife Jennifer Garner recently told how her friend had died in the LA fires. She told MSNBC alongside chef José Andrés: "I did lose a friend and for our church, it’s really tender ... so I don’t feel like I should talk about her yet. But yeah, I did lose a friend who did not get out in time."

She went on to say she could write out a list of 100 friends who lost everything in the fire, adding: "I feel almost guilty walking through my house. What can I do? How can I help? What can I offer? What do I have to offer with these hands and these walls and the safety that I have?".