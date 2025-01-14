Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Patsy Palmer opened up about the LA wildfires on ITV’s daytime show on Lorraine.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The EastEnders actress, 52, was joined by her son Fenton Merkell - who had just flown in from LA on Monday evening - during Tuesday’s episode of Lorraine. Speaking to the host Patsy Palmer explained “it was really sad.” Fenton described the wildfires as “troubling” and was worried about the air quality.

The actresses house in Malibu narrowly missed the fires and she explained that their neighbours house had a fire before Christmas. She said that both houses on either side of her had burnt down and their home was luckily still standing. Patsy told Lorraine: “We had the most grateful Christmas,” she also added that “it’s just a really sad time.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Patsy Palmer moved to Malibu in 2014 with husband Richard Merkell and their three children, Charley Rothwell, Fenton and Emilia. The rest of the family are still back in LA and trying to help others who have lost their homes in the fire. The actress is currently living and working in London.

The actress - who is best known for playing Bianca Jacskson in EastEnders - explained that in 2018 a part of Malibu burned and her and her family lost a rental so were without a home for three months.

Patsy moved to Malibu, California with her second husband, former cab driver, Richard Merkell - who she credits with getting her through the drug and alcohol battles she faced during her 20s.

The couple were friends for many years before they started dating and eventually marrying in 2000. The actress has created a very different life in the US and is a DJ at a rooftop bar in Santa Monica on Friday nights and spends her morning meditating.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Natalie Dixon is NationalWorld’s Lifestyle reporter. If you liked this article and want to read more about celebrities, fashion, beauty and lifestyle you can follow Natalie Dixon on X here.

You can also Get the best style and fashion news with Natalie Dixon in Tuesday’s NationalWorld newsletter - sign up now