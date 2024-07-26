Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Actress Patsy Palmer has been spotted in London, fueling speculation about her potential return to a BBC soap.

The actress, known for her role as Bianca Jackson in EastEnders, recently made a brief comeback for her on-screen daughter Whitney Dean's exit. Patsy, who originally joined the cast in 1993, returned to the soap after a five-year break.

In the storyline, Bianca follows Shona McGarty's character Whitney back to Walford, leading to a series of dramatic events. After Whitney's departure, Bianca is left with her sister Sonia and her partner Reiss, but tensions quickly arise between them.

Before leaving, Bianca confided in Kat Slater about her months-long struggle with depression. She then drove off in her van, intoxicated, determined to start anew.

During her return, viewers saw Bianca confront Reiss, revealing she knew about his secret theft of money from his comatose wife Debbie to fund his and Sonia's IVF treatment. Since Bianca's departure, Reiss' actions have escalated, culminating in the murder of his wife Debbie in shocking scenes.