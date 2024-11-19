Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Soap star Patsy Palmer took to her Instagram to reveal her sad update to her followers.

Eastenders Patsy Palmer revealed on Instagram that her cousin has died. Alongside two photographs of him, she wrote: “Sleep well my beautiful cousin. May the angels take care of you. I hope Granny & Grandad & My Dad & Aunty Helen will be waiting for you with open arms to love and protect you. We all love you Norman, what a wonderful man. Godbless you on your journey 🙏🏻🙏🏻😞😇🕊️🕊️🕊️🕊️”

Following Patsy Palmer’s tribute to her cousin, many shared their condolences with the EastEnders star.

In May 2021, Patsy Palmer paid tribute to her late dad, Albert Harris on Instagram and wrote: “Happy Birthday Dad. Albert Harris. There you are right in the music. My dad played the clarinet although I only heard him when I was a little girl. He enjoyed music and making things, simple things, sounds like a match made in heaven. I wished I would’ve had more time and wisdom to have listened to more music with you and make more things. Life is a tapestry of experiences here to teach us to return to love ❤️. I know you are smiling down in your easy relaxed Irish way. I love you back for all the times you tried to tell me and 100 more. 🙏🏻”

Actress Patsy Palmer and husband Richard Merkell live with their three children, Fenton, Emilia and Bertie in Malibu. Patsy also has an older son, Charley Palmer Rothwell, his father is boxer Alfie Rothwell. Charley has starred opposite Tom Hardy in Legend and appeared in iBoy and Dunkirk.

As well as being an actress, Patsy Palmer is also a DJ and founder/CEO of Good & Proper Hair and Avid Retreats.