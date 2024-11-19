EastEnders star Phil Mitchell set to face devastating new Christmas storyline
EastEnders star Phil Mitchell is set to face a heartbreaking new storyline for Christmas ahead of the BBC One soap’s 40th anniversary. According to The Sun Phil Mitchell (played by actor Steve McFadden) - will begin to have suicidal thoughts after feeling abandoned by his family.
In the soap Phil’s son Ben is currently in US jail, his daughter Louise lives in Portugal and ex-wife Kat Slater is getting back together with her first husband Alfie Moon. It looks like it will be another bleak Christmas for the Mitchell family after the family have faced heartbreaking storylines over the years.
In 1994, it was revealed that Phil had been having an affair with his brother Ross’ wife Sharon Mitchell behind his wife Kathy Mitchell's back. On Christmas Day Sharon jumped into a taxi and left Walford.
A few years later in 1998. it was Ross Mitchell and new wife Tiffany that were at war with each other. After Ross had been arrested for the attempted murder of Tiff, she packed her things and tried to run away with their daughter Courtney. However, he came back and snatched their daughter running into the street. Tiff followed but as she ran into the road, a tired Frank Butcher hit her with his car and she died.
Phil Mitchell’s godson Jamie Mitchell was also hit by a car which was driven by Martin Fowler in 2002. Jamie later died in hospital with Phil by his side on Christmas Day. Then in 2010 one of the most controversial storylines saw Ronnie Mitchell’s new born son suffer from cot death and she swapped her baby with Kat and Alfie’s.
There was some good news for Phil Mitchell in 2016 when he was given a liver transplant after years of alcohol abuse. According to reports, Steve McFadden has no plans to leave EastEnders so we can only resume this Christmas Day will have a happy ending - but with soaps you never know.
