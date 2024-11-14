Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Family revealed actor Timothy West had died on November 12 aged 90.

Legendary actor Timothy West died aged 90 on November 12 as his children shared a joint statement on social media. The statement read: “After a long and extraordinary life on and off the stage, our father Timothy West died peacefully in his sleep yesterday evening. He was 90 years old.

“Tim was with friends and family at the end. He leaves his wife Prunella Scales, to whom he was married for 61 years, a sister, a daughter, two sons, seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. All of us will miss him terribly.

“We would like to thank the incredible NHS staff at St George's Hospital, Tooting and at the Avery Wandsworth for their loving care during his last days. Juliet, Samuel and Joseph West.”

The actor was known for many iconic roles including EastEnders, Joan of Arc and the original Day of the Jackal movie. Timothy was married to Fawlty Towers actress Prunella Scales (1963) and the couple share three children, daughter Juliet West and sons Joseph West and Samuel West. Both followed in their fathers footsteps to pursue a career in acting.

When is Timothy West’s funeral?

Timothy West’s funeral is likely to be held next week. The actor was born in Bradford however, he lived in Wandsworth, South London with his wife which is believed to be where his funeral will be held.

