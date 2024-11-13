Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Celebrated British actor Timothy West has died “peacefully” aged 90, his family has confirmed.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a statement, the actor’s children Juliet, Samuel and Joseph West said: “After a long and extraordinary life on and off the stage, our darling father Timothy West died peacefully in his sleep yesterday evening. He was 90 years old.

“Tim was with friends and family at the end. He leaves his wife Prunella Scales, to whom he was married for 61 years, a sister, a daughter, two sons, seven grandchildren and four greatgrandchildren. All of us will miss him terribly. We would like to thank the incredible NHS staff at St George’s Hospital, Tooting and at Avery Wandsworth for their loving care during his last days.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Actor Timothy West has died aged 90. | Getty Images

West, who married fellow actor Prunella Scales in 1963, was known for his TV roles, including Coronation Street, EastEnders, Not Going Out, and Gentleman Jack. He also picked up film credits including Endgame, 102 Dalmatians, and Sinbad: Legend of the Seven Seas.

The actor was also known for his Shakespearian roots, with West having been part of the Royal Shakespeare Company in the 1960s. His theatre roles has seen him take on iconic characters including Macbath and King Henry, and in 1984, he was awarded a CBE for his services to drama.

West was also known for his love of canals, most notably traveling with his wife around the UK and Europe’s in the Channel 4 series Great Canal Journeys.

Tributes have poured in for the iconic actor. Actor James Dreyfus said in a post on X (formerly Twitter): “Marvellous actor. A constant in many of our lives. He shall be much missed. My thoughts with his family. RIP Timothy West.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His son, Samuel West, is a lauded actor in his own right, having grown to prominence after his BAFTA-nominated role in the 1992 adaptation Howards End. Samuel currently stars as vet Siegfried Farnon in the Channel 5 series All creatures Great And Small.