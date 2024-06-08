Watch more of our videos on Shots!

“General Hospital” continues its Daytime Emmy’s domination and a beloved veteran actor becomes the oldest winner of an award; full list of night one winners.

Night one of the 2024 Daytime Emmy Awards is now in the bag, with history being made overnight at the Westin Bonaventure Hotel in Los Angeles.

Beloved veteran actor Dick Van Dyke became the oldest winner of a Daytime Emmy award at the age of 98, after his guest role in the long-running US soap opera “Days of Our Lives” as amnesiac Timothy Robicheaux.

In his acceptance speech, after receiving a standing ovation from those in attendance, the “Mary Poppins” and “Chitty Chitty Bang Bang” actor remarked “I don’t believe this. I feel like a spy from nighttime television. I’m 98 years old. Can you believe it?”

“This really tops off a lifetime of 80 years in the business. If I had known I would have lived this long I would’ve taken better care of myself.”

Van Dyke has won four Primetime Emmys, including three in the 1960s for his classic comedy series “The Dick Van Dyke Show.”

Dick Van Dyke, winner, poses at the 51st annual Daytime Emmys Awards at The Westin Bonaventure Hotel & Suites, Los Angeles on June 07, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

Another long-running US soap opera, “General Hospital” won four trophies, including its fourth consecutive win as best daytime drama. It is the second time in the ABC show’s 61-year history that it won four daytime drama trophies in a row.

The Daytime Emmy Awards continue this evening, with awards to be handed out to the winners of the remaining categories which include Best Travel, Adventure and Nature Programme, Best Legal/Courtroom Programme and Best Original Song alongside a host of technical awards.

Daytime Emmy Awards 2024L: Night One - full list of winners

Daytime Drama Series: “General Hospital” (ABC)

“General Hospital” (ABC) Daytime Talk Series: “The Kelly Clarkson Show” (Syndicated)

“The Kelly Clarkson Show” (Syndicated) Entertainment News Series: “Entertainment Tonight” (Syndicated)

“Entertainment Tonight” (Syndicated) Lead Performance in a Daytime Drama Series - Actor: Thorsten Kaye as Ridge Forrester, “The Bold and the Beautiful” (CBS)

Thorsten Kaye as Ridge Forrester, “The Bold and the Beautiful” (CBS) Lead Performance in a Daytime Drama Series - Actress: Michelle Stafford as Phyllis Summers, “The Young and the Restless” (CBS)

Michelle Stafford as Phyllis Summers, “The Young and the Restless” (CBS) Supporting Performance in a Daytime Drama Series - Actress: Courtney Hope as Sally Spectra, “The Young and the Restless” (CBS)

Courtney Hope as Sally Spectra, “The Young and the Restless” (CBS) Supporting Performance in a Daytime Drama Series - Actor: Robert Gossett as Marshall Ashford, “General Hospital” (ABC)

Robert Gossett as Marshall Ashford, “General Hospital” (ABC) Guest Performance in a Daytime Drama Series: Dick Van Dyke as Mystery Man/Timothy Robicheaux, “Days of our Lives” (Peacock)

Dick Van Dyke as Mystery Man/Timothy Robicheaux, “Days of our Lives” (Peacock) Daytime Talk Host : Mark Consuelos, Kelly Ripa, “Live with Kelly and Mark” (Syndicated)

: Mark Consuelos, Kelly Ripa, “Live with Kelly and Mark” (Syndicated) Daytime Personality — Daily: Kevin Frazier, Nischelle Turner, Matt Cohen, Cassie DiLaura, Denny Directo, Will Marfuggi, Rachel Smith, “Entertainment Tonight” (Syndicated)

Kevin Frazier, Nischelle Turner, Matt Cohen, Cassie DiLaura, Denny Directo, Will Marfuggi, Rachel Smith, “Entertainment Tonight” (Syndicated) Writing Team for a Daytime Drama Series: “General Hospital” (ABC)

“General Hospital” (ABC) Directing Team for a Daytime Drama Series: “General Hospital” (ABC)

“General Hospital” (ABC) Culinary Series: “Be My Guest with Ina Garten” (Food Network)

Where can I watch Night 2 of the Daytime Emmy Awards 2024 in the United Kingdom?