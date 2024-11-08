Tom Allen and Alex Jones will be joined by celebrity guests on The One Show.

The BBC host will be chatting to American comedian ‘Have I Got News For You’ US presenter Roy Jnr Wood about guest-hosting the UK show. British acting legends Daniel Mays and Mark Gatiss will also be on the show.

The actors will be discussing the new BBC TV series ‘MoonFlower Murders’ which is a sequel to the successful ‘Magpie Murders’. The new series of Moonflower Murders kicks off with a double-bill at 9:15pm and 10:20 pm on Saturday 16th November on BBC One.

The murder-mystery series is an adaptation of the 2020 mystery novel of the same name by British author Anthony Horowitz and the second novel in the Susan Ryeland series. Mark Gatiss plays Frank Parris and Daniel Mays takes on the role of Chubb. The TV show also stars an actress Lesley Manville as the lead role Susan Ryeland.

Who is Daniel Mays and what has he been in before?

Daniel Mays, 46, was born in Epping in Essex and is a very familiar face for UK TV screens. He has starred in several TV series and blockbuster movies including Grange Hill, EastEnders, The Bill, Doctor Who, Line of Duty, Pearl Harbour and Star Wars Rogue One. The list is endless and it might be easier to write which classic TV shows he hasn't been in.

The actor is married to makeup artist Louise Burton and the couple share two children together, a son and a daughter. According to reports, they currently live in London. The actor is a keen football fan and supports local league one team Leyton Orient.

