Alex Jones and Clara Amfo will be chatting to celebrity guests on The One Show.

The BBC presenters will be chatting on the sofa with singing duo Michael Ball and Alfie Boe as well as American actors Billy Bob Thornton and John Hamm. The singers will be talking about their new album and tour and the award winning Hollywood actors will be discussing the brand new western drama series ‘Landman’.

The Paramount TV series synopsis reads: “Deep in the heart of West Texas, roughnecks and wildcat billionaires try to get rich quick in the oil business as oil rigs begin to dominate the state. Crisis executive Tommy Norris tries to bring his company to the top during a fuelling boom.” Landman season one is set to be released on Paramount Plus from November 16.

Billy Bob Thornton, 69, is an actor and filmmaker but he is best known for being married to actress Angelina Jolie in the noughties. The actor has been married six times but it's his three year marriage to the actress that really made headlines.

The couple who were married from 2000 to 2003 famously wore a necklace with vial of each other's blood around their necks. Speaking to People in 2018 Billy Bob Thornton said: “The necklaces were a very simple thing, 'Hey let's poke our fingers with a pen and smear a little blood on there and when we're away from each other we'll wear the necklace.”

