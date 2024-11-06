Alex Jones and Vernon Kay will be chatting to celebrities on The One Show.

The TV presenters will be joined on the sofa by actress Ashley Jensen and actor J.K Simmons on Wednesday's (November 6) episode. The actor will be chatting about his new Christmas movie ‘Red One’ whilst the actress will be talking about the return of Shetland.

The BBC One detective series returns to TV screens tonight for the ninth season. Shetland first began in 2013 and starred actors Douglas Henshall, Alison O'Donnell and Mark Bonnar with Ashley Jensen joining the cast in 2023.

The new six-part series will see a woman go missing with her nine-year-old son, DI Ruth Calder (Ashley Jensen) and DS Alison 'Tosh' McIntosh (Alison O'Donnell) set out on a case that blurs the line between the personal and professional.

What happened in Shetland series eight?

According to Radio Times The writers had primed viewers for an emotional finale when it emerged that Ellen Quinn had been killed by a member of her own family.

Where is Shetland filmed?

The crime drama is primarily filmed in the Shetland Islands, but also in other parts of Scotland including Lerwick, the NorthLink ferry, Wester Quarff, Eshaness, and the cliffs of the North Mainland.

Who is Ashley Jensen?

The actress is best known for her role as Maggie Jacobs in the Ricky Gervais’ series ‘Extras. She has also appeared in ‘Ugly Betty’ and ‘After Life’.

The actress revealed she married ‘Vera’ actor Kenny Doughty in 2023 six years after her first husband died. In November 2017 Terence Beesley, her partner of 18 years, took his own life.

The new series of Shetland is available to watch on Wednesday November 6 from 9pm on BBC One.

