Foo Fighters star David Grohl shocked fans after revealing he had fathered a baby with another woman.

Dave Grohl shocked fans when he revealed he had had another child outside his marriage to wife Jordyn Blum. The Foo Fighters star, 55, announced he had welcomed a new baby girl in a statement on social media in September.

In the Instagram post the singer explained he was “doing everything I can to regain their [wife and children] trust and earn their forgiveness”. Weeks after the announcement both Grohl and Blum were spotted without their wedding rings and he had reportedly hired a divorce lawyer.

However, in an unexpected twist a source told People Grohl is “no longer working with a divorce attorney and instead hoping to work things out with his wife”.

A second insider revealed to the publication: “Dave’s been prioritising his family. He knows he messed up. It’s one of those situations where you don’t realise what you have until you’re about to lose it. He doesn’t want to lose his family.”

The former Nirvana drummer reportedly met second wife Blum at the Sunset Marquis Whiskey Bar in Hollywood. The couple married in 2003 and have three children together. The singer was previously married to Jennifer Leigh Youngblood but divorced in 1997 after admitting to infidelity.