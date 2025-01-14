Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Princess of Wales made an emotional return to the Royal Marsden Hospital which has been named as the hospital where she underwent preventative chemotherapy.

Catherine, Princess of Wales, has revealed that she is in remission from cancer and in a post on social media, wrote: “I wanted to take the opportunity to say thank you to The Royal Marsden for looking after me so well during the past year. My heartfelt thanks goes to all those who have quietly walked alongside William and me as we have navigated everything. We couldn’t have asked for more. The care and advice we have received throughout my time as a patient has been exceptional. In my new role as Joint Patron of The Royal Marsden, my hope is, that by supporting groundbreaking research and clinical excellence, as well as promoting patient and family wellbeing, we might save many more lives, and transform the experience of all those impacted by cancer.

Catherine, Princess of Wales also said: “It is a relief to now be in remission and I remain focused on recovery. As anyone who has experienced a cancer diagnosis will know, it takes time to adjust to a new normal. I am however looking forward to a fulfilling year ahead. There is much to look forward to. Thank you to everyone for your continued support. C.”

In January 2024, Catherine, Princess of Wales underwent abdominal surgery and in March of that year, she released a video statement where she revealed she was in the early stage of a cancer diagnosis. She revealed that it had been a “huge shock” after an “incredibly tough couple of months.”

Catherine, Princess of Wales explained that it was not known that cancer was present when she underwent abdominal surgery but said: "However tests after the operation found cancer had been present. My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy and I am now in the early stages of that treatment.”

Catherine, Princess of Wales’s cancer was discovered at the London Clinic where she underwent abdominal surgery but until now, it had not been revealed where she had preventative chemotherapy which began in February 2024. When she arrived at the Royal Marsden Hospital, the Princess of Wales said: “I was just saying, coming in the front entrance here, having made so many quiet, private visits, actually it’s quite nice.”

Whilst she was at the Royal Marsden, the Princess of Wales spent time talking to patients and their families on a ward. It has also been revealed that Catherine, Princess of Wales has joined her husband, Prince William, as a joint royal patron of The Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust, this was once held by Diana, Princess of Wales.

Although her visit to the Royal Marsden Hospital was her first official engagement of 2025, this doesn’t mean that the Princess of Wales is returning to full time royal duties.

For her visit to the hospital, the Princess of Wales recycled a burgundy Gabriela Hearst turtleneck and Edeline Lee's 'Plait' skirt.

According to Cancer Research UK, “Remission is a word doctors often use when talking about cancer. It means that after treatment there is no sign of the cancer.”