Royal baby names: Most popular names with a regal theme for your little prince or princess
Picking a name for a newborn baby can be a right-royal affair for many. And now, researchers have analysed naming trends among new parents to discover the most popular royal-based monikers for youngsters in 2024.
According to research, more than one in six (17%) new parents wait until the day their baby arrives to settle on a name. However, with this year seeing the announcement of Princess Beatrice’s second pregnancy, excitement is brewing to discover what she will name first child Sienna's new brother or sister.
Sienna itself now ranks as the 12th most popular girls name - and experts think her new child's title could also have an impact on trends in the UK.
Experts at GIGAcalculator have analysed a list of royal-inspired baby names to reveal the most popular ones for little princes and princesses in 2024.
Top five royal-inspired baby girl names
- Amelia
- Isla
- Lily
- Isabella
- Mia
The most popular royal-inspired baby girl name is Amelia, placing second in England for girls, with 2,884 girls being given the name in 2022 alone. This British royal name began through the daughters of King George II and III and translates to the German origin meaning ‘labour’.
In second place was Isla, a moniker of Scottish origin meaning 'island', with 2,613 babies born bearing this name in 2022. Considered a pet-form of Elizabeth, Lily ranks as the third most popular royal-inspired baby name, with 2,281 Lily’s being born in 2022. It ranks fifth in England and Wales for popularity.
Top five royal-inspired baby boy names
- George
- Arthur
- Oscar
- Theo
- Archie
For boys, George reigns supreme, as the most popular royal name in England, with a total of 3,699 babies named in 2022, beating the real-life second in line to the throne, William, into ninth place.
Arthur is the second most popular name related to royalty, with 3,603 babies born with the name in 2022, only 96 fewer than George.
The third most popular royal name is Oscar, with 3,603 babies named across England and Wales, placing it also as the seventh most popular boy name of all time, with Theo and Archie in fourth and fifth.
