Classic, old-world names for babies, such as Cordelia, Henry, Dorothy and Earl are re-emerging.

When browsing for a name for their newborn, many parents are turning to history for the perfect moniker. Many expectant parents break from tradition when naming their new arrival, in a bid to be unique, while others opt for their own take on classics, like Crispin or Reverie, or turn to the latest hipster trends, with Axel, Presley, or Wyatt.

However, many have also started looking backwards as part of a trend that is breaking new ground. Classic, old-world names for babies are re-emerging, stealing the spotlight in maternity wards and nursery decorating boards.

It seems that names that we once thought were old-fashioned are now back in trend. Celebrities are also following the vintage name trend.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds have named their three children James, Betty, and Inez, three classic yet elegant titles that have been around for ages. In 2018, Frank and Christine Lampard named their eldest daughter Patricia, in memory of the former Chelsea footballer’s mother. Elsewhere, Lily Allen and Katherine Heigl have also opted for traditional names, like Ethel and Adelaide.

The research team at SnappyWords has now analysed naming trends to come up with a list of vintage baby names that will continue coming back in 2024. They are:

Cordelia Julia Betty Dorothy Florence Henry Oliver Vincent Patricia Earl Gloria Adelaide Inez Evelyn Estelle James Atticus Louis Edwin Chester

A spokesperson from SnappyWords said: "Opting for a vintage name that's fallen out of common use is a way to seem original or creative without being too audacious. It might be a surprising pick, yet not an unfamiliar one.

"Old-fashioned baby names carry a rich history. Over time, many have taken on charming qualities that parents admire. Names like Cordelia, Julia, Gloria and Adelaide may seem romantic and have royal and elegant rings, while Atticus and Earl feel bold.

"Henry, Oliver and Louis are hard to resist because of their deeply rooted royal associations, while Betty and Inez were popular in the 20th century and present a charming simplicity.

“The popularity of these vintage names is on the rise, thanks to their elegant and historic appeal. It's no surprise that more and more people are choosing them for their newborns."