37 love themed boys, girls and gender neutral baby names inspired by Valentine's Day. Stock image by Adobe Photos.

Love season is here, and if you're expecting to welcome a new addition to your family in the coming days you may want to give your baby a name inspired by the time of year.

There's lots of love themed names you can choose if you have a baby throughout the month of February, particularly if you have a child on Valentine's Day itself, February 14. They are taken from different places around the world and also inspired by nature, history, popular culture and more.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Below, we've listed 37 of the best romantic, cute and sweet baby names - including girls names, boys names, and also gender neutral names. Keep reading till you find one you fall in love with.

Girls baby names

Adore: Meaning “to love” in English

Meaning “to love” in English Amandine: Meaning “much-loved” in French

Meaning “much-loved” in French Amora: Meaning "love" in Spanish

Meaning "love" in Spanish Amy, Amie, Amia, or Aimee: Meaning “to love” in French

Meaning “to love” in French Annabel: Meaning "loving" in Scottish

Meaning "loving" in Scottish Angharad: Meaning “much loved” in Welsh

Meaning “much loved” in Welsh Avila: Meaning “desired” in German

Meaning “desired” in German Bella: Meaning "beautiful" in Italy

Meaning "beautiful" in Italy Cara or Carina: Meaning “beloved” in Italian

Meaning “beloved” in Italian Cherish: Meaning “desired” in English

Meaning “desired” in English Dulce: Meaning "sweet" in Latin

Meaning "sweet" in Latin Esme or Isme: Meaning “beloved” in French

Meaning “beloved” in French Fleur: Name meaning "flower" in French

Name meaning "flower" in French Freya or Freja: The Norse goddess of love

The Norse goddess of love Honey: To celebrate a super-sweet baby

To celebrate a super-sweet baby Juliet: The famous lover from Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet

The famous lover from Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet Rose: The flower of love

The flower of love Ruby: The precious red gemstone

The precious red gemstone Scarlett: A name inspired by the vibrant hue that denotes passion and joy

A name inspired by the vibrant hue that denotes passion and joy Valentina: Feminine version of Valentine, the saint of love

Feminine version of Valentine, the saint of love Venus: The Roman goddess of love and beauty

Boys baby names

Amado, Amias, Amatus, or Amato: Meaning “loved” in Latin

Meaning “loved” in Latin Archer: Cupid, the Roman god of love, is an archer with his bow and arrow set

Cupid, the Roman god of love, is an archer with his bow and arrow set Beau: Meaning "beautiful" or "handsome" in French

Meaning "beautiful" or "handsome" in French Cupid: The Roman god of love

The Roman god of love Dariel or Darrell: Meaning “loved one” in English

Meaning “loved one” in English David or Davis: Meaning “beloved” in Hebrew

Meaning “beloved” in Hebrew Eros: The Greek god of love

The Greek god of love Jonah: Meaning "dove" in Hebrew

Meaning "dove" in Hebrew Redd: Inspired by the colour often associated with Valentine's Day

Inspired by the colour often associated with Valentine's Day Rhys, Reese, or Reece: Meaning “ardor” in Welsh

Meaning “ardor” in Welsh Romeo: One of the star-crossed lovers from William Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet

One of the star-crossed lovers from William Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet Valentin or Valentine: Meaning “healthy” and “strong” in Latin. Also the saint of love

Gender neutral baby names