37 love themed baby names inspired by Valentine's Day including boys names, girls names and gender neutral names
There's plenty of love themed baby names you can choose for your new baby if you're expecting to give birth around Valentine's Day
Love season is here, and if you're expecting to welcome a new addition to your family in the coming days you may want to give your baby a name inspired by the time of year.
There's lots of love themed names you can choose if you have a baby throughout the month of February, particularly if you have a child on Valentine's Day itself, February 14. They are taken from different places around the world and also inspired by nature, history, popular culture and more.
Below, we've listed 37 of the best romantic, cute and sweet baby names - including girls names, boys names, and also gender neutral names. Keep reading till you find one you fall in love with.
Girls baby names
- Adore: Meaning “to love” in English
- Amandine: Meaning “much-loved” in French
- Amora: Meaning "love" in Spanish
- Amy, Amie, Amia, or Aimee: Meaning “to love” in French
- Annabel: Meaning "loving" in Scottish
- Angharad: Meaning “much loved” in Welsh
- Avila: Meaning “desired” in German
- Bella: Meaning "beautiful" in Italy
- Cara or Carina: Meaning “beloved” in Italian
- Cherish: Meaning “desired” in English
- Dulce: Meaning "sweet" in Latin
- Esme or Isme: Meaning “beloved” in French
- Fleur: Name meaning "flower" in French
- Freya or Freja: The Norse goddess of love
- Honey: To celebrate a super-sweet baby
- Juliet: The famous lover from Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet
- Rose: The flower of love
- Ruby: The precious red gemstone
- Scarlett: A name inspired by the vibrant hue that denotes passion and joy
- Valentina: Feminine version of Valentine, the saint of love
- Venus: The Roman goddess of love and beauty
Boys baby names
- Amado, Amias, Amatus, or Amato: Meaning “loved” in Latin
- Archer: Cupid, the Roman god of love, is an archer with his bow and arrow set
- Beau: Meaning "beautiful" or "handsome" in French
- Cupid: The Roman god of love
- Dariel or Darrell: Meaning “loved one” in English
- David or Davis: Meaning “beloved” in Hebrew
- Eros: The Greek god of love
- Jonah: Meaning "dove" in Hebrew
- Redd: Inspired by the colour often associated with Valentine's Day
- Rhys, Reese, or Reece: Meaning “ardor” in Welsh
- Romeo: One of the star-crossed lovers from William Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet
- Valentin or Valentine: Meaning “healthy” and “strong” in Latin. Also the saint of love
Gender neutral baby names
- Hart: An English name pronounced like "heart"
- Kalei: Meaning “beloved” or “flower wreath” in Hawaiian
- Mirren: Meaning “beloved” or “of the sea” in Scottish
- Paris: The famed city of love.
