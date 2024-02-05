The colour you should be wearing on a Valentine's Day date, according to a personal stylist - and it's not red. Stock image by Adobe Photos.

Love season is here, and for many Valentine's Day is the most important date night of the year which means the outfit you choose to wear for February 14 needs to be extra special too.

Choosing the perfect outfit for your date night can be as nerve-wracking as the date itself, whether you're going on a first date, second date or third date with a new partner, or a 100th date with a long-term beau. The most obvious choice may be something red as this is a colour that is synonymous with all things romantic and seductive, but one personal stylist has actually advised that if you want to feel confident and alluring you should actually stay away from all things ruby coloured.

Instead, if you want to give off "lovey dovey vibes", James Hutchinson told NationalWorld that he would recommend wearing burgundy clothing. He says: "I'm going to let you in on a little stylist's secret - burgundy is a winner. It’s deep, romantic, and has a luxurious feel but it’s a bit more subtle than bright red."

Colours set the mood, and burgundy is no exception, he explains. "It's a colour that speaks of passion, depth, and a hint of mystery. Wearing burgundy can create an aura that's both inviting and intriguing - perfect for a night where love is meant to be celebrated. Ditch the predictable reds and pinks and embrace the allure of burgundy. It's a colour that promises to make your evening not just memorable but also stylishly spectacular."

The great news is that burgundy is one of those magical hues that looks stunning on everyone, says Hutchinson, who is also a colour coach and image consultant. He advises: "Whether you've got skin as fair as English tea or as rich as dark chocolate, this deep, wine-inspired shade is sure to complement your complexion beautifully. It's all about finding the right shade within the burgundy family - from deep maroons to lighter hues - there's a burgundy for every skin tone."

He further explains that "burgundy is not just a colour; it's a statement" and is "the perfect blend of sophistication, warmth, and romance". Wearing burgundy exudes a sense of confidence and elegance, making it ideal for a special date. He adds: "It's less expected than red, which can sometimes scream 'Valentine's Day cliché', but still ties in with the romantic theme of the evening, adding in the extra touch of sophistication brought by burgundy and it’s the perfect date night statement."

So, burgundy is the colour you should be wearing, but what type of clothing would be ideal? Hutchinson recommends choosing your outfit according to the type of date you are planning. Whether you're going for a fancy dinner at a posh restaurant or a cosy, candlelit meal at home, burgundy is versatile enough to fit the bill, he says.

"For a formal setting, think of a burgundy evening dress or a sharp suit. If it's a more casual affair, a burgundy blouse or a crisp shirt paired with jeans works wonders. It's all about how you style it. Feeling the cold, think about teaming a heavy knit chunky sweater with a cute little skirt and some boots for a modern take on flirty winter."

You'll also easily be able to finish your outfit with your favourite necklace or earrings as one of the joys of styling burgundy is how well it pairs with accessories, according to Hutchinson. "Gold or silver jewellery? Both fabulous. A creamy white scarf or a black leather jacket? Stunning," he says. "Burgundy acts as a rich backdrop that allows your accessories to shine without overpowering them."

Burgundy isn't just for your attire either. Hutchinson recommends you incorporate it into your makeup or nail colour for a subtle nod to the theme. "A burgundy lip can add a touch of glamour, and a burgundy manicure is oh-so-chic, the deep rich colour exudes luxury and poise," he says.

