The most popular names given to baby boys in 2023 have been revealed.

One of the biggest choices a parent makes when welcoming a baby into the world is what to call them. As something that will likely stay with them their entire lives, it's not a decision to be taken lightly.

While some parents will give names honouring other family members, many will be swayed by the latest trends or characters from their favourite TV shows. Taking inspiration from celebrity baby names is also a tried and tested way of finding the perfect moniker for a little bundle of joy.

For anyone currently in a quandary as to what they should call the latest addition to the household the list of the most popular baby boy names for 2023 has been revealed. A consistent winner has come out on top once again as, according to BabyCentre, the name Muhammad is number one for another year running.

Take a look through the list of baby boy names below for inspiration, or to see if your little one's name makes it into the top 20. And if you're expecting a girl, you can check out the top 20 girls names here.

1 . Muhammad Muhammad has taken the top spot again as the most popular baby boy name for 2023.

2 . Noah Noah is second place on the list, and has featured many times in previous years.

3 . Theo The shortened name for Theodore has made the list at number three.