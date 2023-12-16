The most popular names given to baby girls in 2023 have been revealed.

One of the biggest choices a parent makes when welcoming a baby into the world is what to call them. As something that will likely stay with them their entire lives, it's not a decision to be taken lightly.

While some parents will give names honouring other family members, many will be swayed by the latest trends or characters from their favourite TV shows. Taking inspiration from celebrity baby names is also a tried and tested way of finding the perfect moniker for a little bundle of joy.

For anyone currently in a quandary as to what they should call the latest addition to the household the list of the most popular baby girl names for 2023 has been revealed. According to BabyCentre, the name Olivia has made a triumphant return to the top spot.

Find out the top 20 baby girl names of 2023 below - is your little one's featured? And if you're expecting a boy, you can check out the top 20 boys names here.

1 . Olivia Olivia has been a consistent favourite for new parents for many years, and in 2023 it takes the top spot.

2 . Amelia Amelia takes the second spot. The name originates from the Latin word Amal which translates to hard-working.

3 . Isla Scottish name Isla is in third place.