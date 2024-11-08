When it comes to baby names places often offer inspiration for both celebrities and normal folk.

Place names have become quite a regular consideration when naming new arrivals. From Brooklyn Beckham to Paris Hilton, places feature heavily in headlines and celeb gossip columns. And now, they are more commonly featuring in every-day life.

"Choosing a geographical location as your baby's name can be a wonderful choice — it's modern, different, and a meaningful way to honour a place that holds significance to you or your heritage," said Natasha Ascott, a nurse and founder of Muddy Puddles. "Such names also evoke a sense of adventure and the aspiration to explore, experience, and make a difference in the world."

Other A-listers taking up the trend include Kim Kardashian, who named her daughter Chicago, Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth, who named their son Tennessee, and Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz, whose son is called Egypt.

Paris Hilton herself, continuing the family theme, named her own son Phoenix and her daughter London, while Ireland Baldwin chose the name Holland for her daughter to keep the "country" tradition alive.

From Brooklyn Beckham to Paris Hilton places offer great baby name inspiration | Canva

Natasha has shared her curated list of names that capture the spirit of various stunning locales across the globe. Place names include:

Rio

Zealand

Tokyo

Skye

Savannah

Monroe

Florence

Verona

Antalya

Samara

London

Troy

Sydney

Nara

Chicago

Zion

Paris

Zaria

Arizona

Siena

"Naming trends are constantly evolving, and parents are increasingly seeking unique and meaningful names for their children," she added. “From the majestic Verona for girls inspired by the Italian town to the strong and adventurous Troy for boys, there is a wide variety of options to choose from.

"Names like Zaria and Zealand have a passionate touch making them striking choices for parents looking for something romantic. Zealand has a retro feel while Zaria translated to "rose" in Arabic giving it an extra layer of sweet meaning.

"Scotland’s Isle of Skye gives a place meaning to a popular baby name for boys and girls; it’s known for historic fishing villages and medieval castles, offering up plenty of sweet reasons to put it on name as well as your travel wish list. London is also a glamorous international baby name for a boy or girl while Paris makes a magnificent moniker for a chic little princess born anywhere."

Choosing geographic names is often more than just a nod to places, she added, with stories and experiences often behind them. "Parents are increasingly looking for names that have personal significance, offering a sense of identity and belonging," she said.

"These names are not just unique; they're storytelling tools, giving children a connection to broader narratives and cultures from the very beginning."