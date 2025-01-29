Princess Beatrice has baby daughter Athena several weeks early
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The late Queen’s granddaughter, 36, and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi welcomed their second child a week ago on January 22 at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital in London.
Beatrice and her daughter are now said to be at home, with the family enjoying spending time together with Athena’s older siblings, Wolfie and Sienna.
The King and Queen have been informed and are delighted, Buckingham Palace said.
The princess and her husband released a photograph of their daughter taken by Mr Mapelli Mozzi, showing Athena with dark hair, wearing a white long-sleeved garment, and wrapped in a pink blanket with her face hidden by her arm.
Beatrice was due to give birth in early spring, and in December received medical advice and was told not to travel long distances.
She joined the royal family at church in Sandringham on Christmas Day after changing her travel plans to spend the festive period overseas, with doctors said to have warned that a premature arrival was a possibility.
Buckingham Palace said: “Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are delighted to announce the safe arrival of their daughter, Athena Elizabeth Rose Mapelli Mozzi, born on Wednesday January 22 at 12.57pm, at Chelsea and Westminster Hospital, London.
“The baby was born weighing 4 pounds and 5 ounces. Their Majesties The King and Queen and other members of the royal family have all been informed and are delighted with the news.”
Beatrice and Mr Mapelli Mozzi are also said to have expressed their thanks to all the staff at the hospital for “their wonderful care”.
The royal baby is a younger sister to the couple’s three-year-old daughter, Sienna, and Mr Mapelli Mozzi’s son and Beatrice’s stepson, eight-year-old Wolfie.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.