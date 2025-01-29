Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Princess Beatrice, who is also mum to daughter Sienna, has welcomed her second daughter Athena several weeks earlier than expected.

Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi became parents to their second daughter Athena on January 22. Princess Athena weighed 4lb 50z and was born several weeks prematurely.

Buckingham Palace said: “Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are delighted to announce the safe arrival of their daughter, Athena Elizabeth Rose Mapelli Mozzi, born on Wednesday January 22 at 12.57pm, at Chelsea and Westminster Hospital, London.

“The baby was born weighing 4 pounds and 5 ounces. Their Majesties The King and Queen and other members of the royal family have all been informed and are delighted with the news.”

Both Princess Beatrice and Paris Fury are mums to daughters called Athena. Photos: Getty Images | Getty Images

Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi have a three-year-old daughter, Sienna and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi shares an eight-year-old son Wolfie with Dara Huang.

Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi shared the news of his daughter’s birth on Instagram and wrote: “Athena Elizabeth Rose Mapelli Mozzi. We welcomed Baby Athena into our lives last week. She is tiny and absolutely perfect. We are all (including Wolfie and Sienna) already completely besotted with her. Our hearts are overflowing with love for you, baby Athena. 💕A massive thank you from my wife and I goes out to all the wonderful staff at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital for their exceptional care and support during this incredibly special time. 🙏🏼🩷👼”

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi’s daughter Athena is a name of Greek origin that comes from the Greek goddess Athena, who personifies wisdom, warfare and craftwork. The new royal baby Athena has something in common with the offspring of quite a few famous couples, but do you know who they are?

Tyson and Paris Fury

Tyson and Paris Fury welcomed their daughter in August 2021. Paris endured a traumatic birth with Athena and to celebrate her third birthday, Paris took to Instagram and said: “After such a rough start to life I’d have never dreamed she would be so clever, beautiful and amazing.”

Lady Kitty Spencer and Michael Spencer

Prince William and Prince Harry’s first cousin Lady Kitty Spencer only announced the birth of her daughter Athena in March 2024.

Heidi Range and Alex Partakis

Former Sugarbabes star Heidi Range and husband Alex Partaki's youngest daughter is called Athena.

Princess Athena of Monpezat is the youngest child of Prince Joachim and Princess Marie of Denmark and was born in 2012.

Maria Menounos and Kevin Undergaro welcomed their daughter Athena in 2023.