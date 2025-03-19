Royal baby names 2025: The most popular names inspired by royalty ranked

If you want to give your little bundle of joy a regal sounding moniker - check out the most popular royal baby names for 2025.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As Meghan Markle’s first solo show enters the Netflix Top 10 in both the UK and the US, the Duchess of Sussex isn’t just making waves on screen, she’s also offering a rare glimpse into her world with Prince Harry and their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

From the moment their names were announced, Archie and Lilibet’s names sparked global fascination, blending royal tradition and a personal touch. However, they are not alone as royal baby names have long been a reflection of history and identity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Inspired by parent’s fascination with regal monikers, experts at GIGAcalculator set out to analyse a list of royal-inspired baby names to reveal the most popular ones to name your little prince or princess in 2025.

Baby names inspired by members of the royal family have always been popular | Canva

Top 10 royal-inspired baby girl names

Amelia Isla Lily Isabella Sophia Sienna Mia Daisy Charlotte Matilda

GIGAcalculator can reveal, ranking as the most popular royal-inspired baby girl name is Amelia, with 2,663 girls being given this name in England and Wales according to the most recent ONS data (2023).

This British royal name began through the daughters of King George II and III and translates to the German origin meaning ‘work’. With approximately 680,801 people bearing this name across the globe, it is now noted as the most popular girl name starting with A.

In second place for being the most royal-inspired name is Isla, with 2,337 babies born bearing this name in 2023. The Scottish origin, meaning ‘island’, has proven difficult to pronounce around the world - only 7,667 people are named Isla globally, despite Queen Elizabeth’s great-granddaughter, Isla Elizabeth Phillips, sharing this name.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A name considered to be a pet form of Elizabeth, Lily ranks as the third most popular royal-inspired baby name with 2,290 Lily’s being born in 2023.

Top 10 royal-inspired baby boy names

George Arthur Oscar Henry Theo Archie Thomas Harry Lucas William

George reigns as the most popular royal name in England, with a total of 3,494 babies named in 2023 - according to the most recent ONS data. The second in line beats the future King, William, who comes in at 10th most popular royal boy name.

Namesake for six Kings in English history and set to become a ruler in years to come, it is of little surprise that there are approximately 3.95 million people bearing the name George worldwide.

Arthur is the second most popular name related to royalty with 3,387 babies born with the name in 2023 - only 107 less than George. Chosen as a middle name for Prince Louis, Son of the Prince and Princess of Wales - there are over 1.2 million Arthurs worldwide.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The third most popular royal name is Oscar, with 2,632 babies named across England and Wales. Surprisingly, the name has remarkable international versatility with not just royal connections in Sweden, but also 2.9 million people named Oscar worldwide.