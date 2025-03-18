Most popular baby names 2025: Traditional names overtaking more unconventional
Unique baby names have risen in popularity in recent years but new research has shown traditional options are now overtaking the more unconventional. Over time, certain names fall in and out of fashion but in 2025 it seems new parents are increasingly choosing names once considered ‘old fashioned’, for their little bundles of joy.
As anyone expecting a baby will know, a lot of thought goes into finding the perfect moniker for new additions to the family. However, popular culture will often see mothers and fathers-to-be influenced by the zeitgeist and trends will begin to appear.
Recent data collected by Not On The High Street, one of the UK's largest gifting marketplaces, suggests the trend of unusual names may now be on the decline.
Harper - the name of David and Victoria Beckham’s daughter - was high on the list of popular baby names in 2024, alongside Maverick and Nova.
A year on, the most popular name for a girl in 2025 is Amelia, closely followed by Florence, confirming more traditional names are definitely on the rise. The most popular name for boys followed a similar pattern, with Oliver clinching the top spot, followed by Charlie.
Top 10 most popular baby names in 2025
Most popular girls names 2025
- Amelia
- Florence
- Lily
- Sophia
- Hallie
- Maya
- Isabella
- Masie
- Pheobe
- Freya
Most popular boys names 2025
- Oliver
- Charlie
- George
- Oscar
- Henry
- Rory
- Theo
- Alfie
- Archie
- Arthur
Using internal personalised sales data taken from the lead-up to 2025, Not On The High Street created a list of what they predict will be the top 10 most popular baby names this year. Baby names are often inspired by celebrities and their offspring, and they say this could definitely be the case again in 2025.
Celebrities including Amelia Dimoldenberg and Florence Pugh have been having their moment recently, with searches for Amelia Dimoldenberg increasing by 29% in the last quarter. A string of releases for Florence Pugh throughout 2024, including Dune 2 and We Live in Time, could also have influenced the top baby names this year.
Coming in at third place for the most popular boy name is George. George is a traditional name that has dipped and increased in popularity over the years but has seen a major resurgence in popularity after the birth of the future king, Prince George, in 2013.
Archie also made the top 10, coming in ninth place. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle welcomed their first child, Archie, in 2019, which seems to have had a lasting effect on the name’s popularity, despite them no longer being working royals.
And names inspired by royalty don’t stop there. Lilly, Sophia and Henry can also be linked to royalty too. The late Queen Elizabeth was often affectionately referred to as ‘Lillibet’ by her family, while the Duchess of Edinburgh, Sophie, who is married to the King’s brother Edward is a working royal. The name Henry can be dated back centuries amongst royals, most notably King Henry VIII, who is known for having 6 wives.
