Prince Harry joined his wife Meghan Markle in New York for the Time100 Summit.

At the TIME100 Summit in New York, Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, revealed on stage to Jessica Sibley, the Chief Executive Officer of Time, that she has the happiest she has been and said: "A confession for you today that I can very comfortably say is that I'm the happiest I've ever been."

The Duchess of Sussex also said: “To have a partner and a husband who is so supportive and have healthy kids who are so joyful...I never would have imagined at this point I would feel so happy and grateful, and I really do."

Meghan Markle also revealed that she was keen to return home to Montecito as Prince Archie was about to lose his first teeth and said: “I just hope I'm back home in time for it!" In the recent photograph released in celebration of Prince Louis turning 7 taken by Josh Shinner, it was shown that his front teeth were missing.

Photo: Getty Images | Getty Images

Meghan Markle was joined in New York by husband Prince Harry whose ex-girlfriend Cressida Bonas is due to give birth shortly to her second child. In January this year, she spoke about having her second baby with husband Harry Wentworth-Stanley.

L-R) Sam Jacobs, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Jessica Sibley and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attend the 2025 TIME100 Summit at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 23, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Craig Barritt/Getty Images for TIME) | Getty Images for TIME

Cressida Bonas told The Spectator that “I am now well into my second pregnancy,” and also said: “Having conceived through IVF the first time, we were fortunate to have another embryo stored away in a freezer.”

Before giving birth to her first child, a son Wilbur James Wentworth-Stanley in November 2022, she had told The Sunday Times that year about the issues she faced conceiving and said: “My mind was on a constant worry loop and my obsession with getting pregnant became overwhelming.” She also revealed that “No matter how many Mystic Megs I saw or expensive supplements I took, nothing was working, and I felt as if my body was failing me.”

Was Cressida Bonas’s son named after her husband’s late brother?

It is thought that Cressida Bonas and Harry Wentworth-Stanley named their first son Wilbur James after Harry’s late brother James. James Wentworth-Stanley died by suicide at the age of 21 on December 15, 2006. After he died, his family set up James’s Place, a charity offering help for men experiencing a suicidal crisis.

In December 2024, Harry Wentworth-Stanley told The Times that “It knocked me sideways. I wasn’t equipped to deal with something like that. You never imagine a scenario as traumatic as a very close loved one taking their life.

“I think we had two choices after James died: one was to pretend it never happened, or we could wear it on our sleeves and not shy away from it. To always talk about him and cherish his memory and create a legacy that outlived his short life.”

When is Cressida Bonas’s baby due?

It is thought that Cressida Bonas is due to give birth to her second child towards the end of April.

Does Cressida Bonas have a podcast like Meghan Markle?

Cressida Bonas does have a podcast called Lessons From Our Mothers, which she hosts alongside her half-sister, Isabella Branson. Princess Eugenie is one of the guests on the podcast and she revealed that when asked what she had learned from her mother Sarah Ferguson, she responded by saying “I think for me, it’s the fire inside, you know, the strength inside of you, and how to bring that out and to pull it in when you most need it.”