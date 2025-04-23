Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Although Catherine, Princess of Wales took the photo of Prince Louis in 2024 to mark his 6th birthday, this year it was taken by photographer Josh Shinner.

To mark the 7th birthday of Prince Louis, the Prince and Princess of Wales have released a photograph of him, taken by Josh Shinner. The photo, taken in Norfolk earlier this month, shows a smiling Prince Louis dressed in a checked shirt and jumper.

The message to accompany the photo of Prince Louis reads: “Wishing Prince Louis a very Happy 7th Birthday! " followed by a birthday cake emoji. Fans have been quick to share their birthday wishes to Prince Louis and one wrote: “Happy Birthday Prince Louis, it feels just yesterday we welcomed our little Prince Louis,” whilst another wrote: Aww so cute! And such a big boy already.”

Catherine, Princess of Wales, Prince William and their three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis decided to forgo the Easter Sunday royal service this year, preferring to spend it at their home Anmer Hall, part of the Sandringham Estate.

Yorkshire-born photographer Josh Shinner took photo of Prince Louis to mark his 7th birthday, who is he? Photo: Josh Shinner | Josh Shinner

Who is photographer Josh Shinner?

Josh Shinner is no stranger to photographing the Prince and Princess of Wales and their family before, his photos include their Christmas card for 2023. Josh Shinner has over 24K followers on his Instagram and his work includes fashion, lifestyle, travel and portrait photography.

According to his bio on his website, “Josh is a photographer and director, originally from Yorkshire. He used to have hair but now doesn’t. He likes David Bowie, the British Coastline and mainly goes round taking photographs of humans… preferably looking happy.”

Josh Shinner has photographed covers for the likes of Harper’s Bazaar magazine and has shot the likes of Gemma Chan, Vanessa Kirby and Maude Apatow. In an interview with the magazine, he said: "My mum has a great eye and she used to take wonderful pictures of us as kids. Some of that obviously rubbed off, as I remember the joy of getting films back from Boots fairly early on in life – no doubt with some very average holiday snaps on.

“It was at university that I realised I could get in to see my favourite bands for free if I just took photographs, which felt like a pretty good deal, so that’s when I really got into it."

When asked by Harper’s Bazaar, "What's the best piece of career advice you’ve ever received, Josh Shinner replied: "Be nice to people and wear comfortable shoes."