Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Prince and Princess of Wales married on April 29 2011 and will be soon celebrating their 14th wedding anniversary.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After a torrid 2024 where both Catherine, Princess of Wales and King Charles had to undergo treatment for cancer, the Prince and Princess of Wales will be looking forward to celebrate their 14th wedding anniversary. Prince William married the then Kate Middleton on April 29, 2011 at Westminster Abbey in London.

To mark their 13th wedding anniversary, the Prince and Princess of Wales shared a previously unseen black and white photograph, taken by Millie Pilkington after their wedding ceremony. The caption read: "13 years ago today!"

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When Prince Louis turned five, Millie Pilkington was the photographer behind his portraits that were released and she said: “So honoured to have been asked by HRH the Princess of Wales to take a birthday portrait of Prince Louis as he turns 5. Of my two portraits released by the Palace, this image of Louis in the wheelbarrow with HRH The Princess of Wales, laughing down towards him, is my favourite.”

Where will Prince William and Kate Middleton celebrate their 14th wedding anniversary? Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales and Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales attend a National Service of Thanksgiving and Dedication inside St Giles' Cathedral in Edinburgh on July 5, 2023. Scotland on Wednesday marked the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla during a National Service of Thanksgiving and Dedication where the The King was presented with the Honours of Scotland. Photo: POOL/AFP via Getty Images | POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Where will the Prince and Princess of Wales celebrate their 14th wedding anniversary?

Prince William and the then Kate Middleton fell in love at the University of St Andrews in 2001 and will be returning to Scotland to celebrate their 14th wedding anniversary. On their actual anniversary which is April 29, they will be visiting the town of Tobermory on the Isle of Mull.

The Princeand Princess of Wales will be visiting the Scottish Isles from April 29 until April 30. Kensington Palace revealed that "During their visit to the Scottish Isles, Their Royal Highnesses will spend time with members of the local community reflecting on the power of social connection and the importance of protecting and championing the natural environment, two subjects which are close to both of Their Royal Highnesses’ hearts."

In Scotland, Catherine, Princess of Wales and Prince William are known as the Duke and Duchess of Rothesay. In his first speech as monarch, King Charles said: "As my heir, William now assumes the Scottish titles which have meant so much to me.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Catherine, Princess of Wales and Prince William did not join King Charles, Queen Camilla and the rest of the royal family for the Easter Sunday service. The couple and their family, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, spent Easter at ther home Anmer Hall in Norfolk.