Catherine, Princess of Wales shared a poignant message and a video to mark Mother’s Day 2025.

There has been much speculation about the photograph that Catherine, Princess of Wales would share this Mother’s Day 2025 after the furore over last year’s edited photo. However, instead of a photograph, she has shared a video to mark the occasion.

The video instead of focusing on her role as mother to Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, instead is all about nature. In the caption, she has emphasised how important nature has been for both her and her whole family and wrote: “Over the past year, nature has been our sanctuary. This Mother’s Day, let us celebrate Mother Nature and recognise how our bond with the natural world can help not only nurture our inner selves, but remind us too of the role we play within the rich tapestry of life. C.”

As Kate Middleton shares poignant message on Mother’s Day, why nature continues to be so important to her. Photo: Getty Images | Getty Images

In response to her video, the Princess of Wales has been inundated with messages. One fan wrote: “Wishing you a wonderful Mother’s Day 💐. May you find peace and tranquility today and everyday ❤️,” whilst another wrote: “Happy mother’s day, Catherine. I know this year is more special than others because you make it through it all ❤️.”

Catherine, Princess of Wales and her family haven’t said where they are spending Mother’s Day 2025 but it is thought that she will be spending the day quietly with Prince William, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. It is also likely that Carole Middleton, who was a constant support to her daughter during her cancer diagnosis and treatment, will be joining them along with her husband Michael Middleton.

Throughout the last year, Catherine, Princess of Wales, has spoken about the importance of nature. Before appearing with Prince William along with her children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis at Trooping the Colour, Catherine, Princess of Wales released a statement, along with a new photograph of her, which was taken by Matt Porteus.

In the photograph, she is seen wearing jeans and a tan blazer and is photographed in the gardens of Windsor, standing beneath a willow tree and looking up into the sky. She revealed that “I have been blown away by all the kind messages of support and encouragement over the last couple of months," she said. "It really has made the world of difference to William and me and has helped us both through some of the harder times."

Royal biographer Sally Bedell Smith told People magazine that in the photograph taken by Matt Porteus, "There she is in nature, which has fortified her, and looking upward in a sign of real hope and encouragement for everybody."

Catherine, Princess of Wales would appear to have been a long term advocate of forest bathing and when she was the Duchess of Cambridge, designed a garden. Back to Nature’ for the Chelsea Flower Show in 2019. At the time, the Prince and Princess of Wales shared a sneak peak of the garden on their Instagram and ahead of the unveiling, Catherine, Princess of Wales said: “In recent years I have focused much of my work on the early years, and how instrumental they are for outcomes later in life. I believe that spending time outdoors when we are young can play a role in laying the foundations for children to become happy, healthy adults.”

Grazia magazine reported at the time that “According to her co-designers, Kate was inspired by forest-bathing, the Japanese practice of walking slowly and thoughtfully in woodland to ‘bathe’ in its peace and beauty and recharge the body’s batteries.”

It would seem that in the royal photograph by Matt Porteus, Catherine, Princess of Wales was enjoying practising ‘forest bathing’ whilst she continued her treatment for cancer.

According to The Forest Bathing Institute’s website, “In Japan, there is a large body of data to show Forest Bathing can amongst other things: “Reduce blood pressure, lower stress, improve cardiovascular and metabolic health, lower blood-sugar levels, lift depression, boost the immune system with an increase in the count of the body’s natural killer (NK cells), and increase anticancer protein production.”