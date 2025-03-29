Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

After battling cancer last year, Catherine, Princess of Wales will undoubtedly want to spend a quiet day celebrating Mother’s Day with her husband Prince William and children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Last year, unfortunately for Catherine, Princess of Wales and her family, Mother’s Day 2024 was dominated by the highly publicised furore over an edited Mother’s Day photograph of Catherine, Princess of Wales, and her children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. Catherine, Princess of Wales took to X and said: “Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing. I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused.”

Mother’s Day 2024 took place on March 10 and Catherine, Princess of Wales had not yet revealed her cancer diagnosis to the nation. On March 22, 2024, she shared the news and said in a video message, recorded at Windsor, “In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London and at the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous. The surgery was successful. However, tests after the operation found cancer had been present. My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy and I am now in the early stages of that treatment.

“This of course came as a huge shock, and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family. As you can imagine, this has taken time.”

Why Kate Middleton’s Mother’s Day 2025 will take even more meaning this year for the Princess and her family. Catherine, Princess of Wales, Prince William and their children, Prince George, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte on the balcony of Buckingham Palace after attending the King's Birthday Parade "Trooping the Colour" in London on June 15, 2024. Photo: AFP via Getty Images | AFP via Getty Images

Catherine, Princess of Wales also said: “It has taken me time to recover from major surgery in order to start my treatment. But, most importantly, it has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte and Louis in a way that is appropriate for them, and to reassure them that I am going to be okay. As I have said to them; I am well and getting stronger every day by focusing on the things that will help me heal; in my mind, body and spirits.”

In January 2025, it was revealed that Catherine, Princess of Wales was in remission from cancer and took to X and wrote: “I wanted to take the opportunity to say thank you to The Royal Marsden for looking after me so well during the past year.

“My heartfelt thanks goes to all those who have quietly walked alongside William and me as we have navigated everything.

“We couldn’t have asked for more. The care and advice we have received throughout my time as a patient has been exceptional.

“In my new role as Joint Patron of The Royal Marsden, my hope is, that by supporting groundbreaking research and clinical excellence, as well as promoting patient and family wellbeing, we might save many more lives, and transform the experience of all those impacted by cancer.

“It is a relief to now be in remission and I remain focused on recovery. As anyone who has experienced a cancer diagnosis will know, it takes time to adjust to a new normal. I am however looking forward to a fulfilling year ahead. There is much to look forward to. Thank you to everyone for your continued support.”

Although Catherine, Princess of Wales is in remission and has made a gradual return to public engagements, the toll of her cancer diagnosis for her and her whole family cannot be underestimated. Prince William has spoken about the impact of both his father and wife being diagnosed with cancer in the last year and said that it was the "hardest year" of his life” and revealed that "It's been dreadful. It's probably been the hardest year in my life.”

The Daily Mail reported in January of this year that a source told them that “When you think of where she was this time last year, she’s in a much, much better space. The source also added that “As Catherine herself said, she’s looking forward to the future with hope and a new appreciation of life. However, she has also had little choice but to take a step back and focus on herself, which inevitably has led her to reassess where their priorities lie.”

How will Catherine, Princess of Wales spend Mother’s Day 2025?

Royal correspondent Jennie Bond told OK! Magazine that “There’s no doubt that every milestone is extra special for the Prince and Princess and their family as they move further from the day she was diagnosed with cancer,” she says. “This Mothers’ Day is one they can wholeheartedly celebrate as Catherine continues her recovery looking radiant and back to her vibrant self.”