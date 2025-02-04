To commemorate World Cancer Day, Catherine, Princess of Wales has released two new photographs and a personal message.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The first photograph Catherine, Princess of Wales, shared, was taken by Prince Louis in the woods of Windsor earlier this year. In the photograph, the Princess of Wales can be seen with her arms outstretched, she is wearing a coat, hat and gloves. The second photograph, which looks to be a close up of ferns, was taken by Princess Catherine, and has a message on it which read: “Don’t forget to nurture all that which lies beyond the disease.” She signed off the message with her initial C and used the hashtag #WorldCancerDay.

Nature has always been incredibly important to Catherine, Princess of Wales, and in particular during her treatment and recovery from cancer. Before she appeared at Trooping of the Colour, she released a statement and a photograph taken by Matt Porteous in Windsor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The photograph showed the Princess of Wales standing next to a willow tree and looking up into the sky. Catherine, Princess of Wales, said: "I am making good progress, but as anyone going through chemotherapy will know, there are good days and bad days. On those bad days, you feel weak, tired and you have to give in to your body resting. But on the good days, when you feel stronger, you want to make the most of feeling well.”

“My treatment is ongoing and will be for a few more months. On the days I feel well enough, it is a joy to engage with school life, spend personal time on the things that give me energy and positivity, as well as starting to do a little work from home.

“I’m looking forward to attending The King’s Birthday Parade this weekend with my family and hope to join a few public engagements over the summer, but equally knowing I am not out of the woods yet.

“I am learning how to be patient, especially with uncertainty. Taking each day as it comes, listening to my body, and allowing myself to take this much needed time to heal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Thank you so much for your continued understanding, and to all of you who have so bravely shared your stories with me.” The Princess of Wales signed her statement off with her initial C.

Catherine, Princess of Wales would appear to have been a long term advocate of forest bathing and when she was the Duchess of Cambridge, designed a garden. Back to Nature’ for the Chelsea Flower Show in 2019. At the time, the Prince and Princess of Wales shared a sneak peak of the garden on their Instagram and ahead of the unveiling, Catherine, Princess of Wales said: “In recent years I have focused much of my work on the early years, and how instrumental they are for outcomes later in life. I believe that spending time outdoors when we are young can play a role in laying the foundations for children to become happy, healthy adults.”

According to The Forest Bathing Institute’s website, “In Japan, there is a large body of data to show Forest Bathing can amongst other things: “Reduce blood pressure, lower stress, improve cardiovascular and metabolic health, lower blood-sugar levels, lift depression, boost the immune system with an increase in the count of the body’s natural killer (NK cells), and increase anticancer protein production.”

When Catherine, Princess of Wales, revealed she had finished her chemotherapy treatment, she released a moving video by Will Warr where she and her family were seen enjoying being in and amongst nature. In the video, she said: “Doing what I can to stay cancer-free is now my focus. Although I have finished chemotherapy, my path to healing and full recovery is long and I must continue to take each day as it comes. I am however looking forward to being back at work and undertaking a few more public engagements in the coming months when I can. Despite all that has gone before, I enter this new phase of recovery with a renewed sense of hope and appreciation of life.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After completing her chemotherapy treatment, Catherine, Princess of Wale’s first public appearance is when she joins her husband Prince William to meet rescue workers and the families of those caught up in the Southport knife attack. The couple also met the families of the three girls who died following the knife attack.

For her first public appearance, Catherine, Princess of Wales, chose to wear Catherine Zoraida Gold Fern earrings. According to Catherine Zoraida, fern is “a symbol of endurance, resilience and new beginnings.” Clearly Catherine, Princess of Wales resonates with this symbolism, which is why she chose to place her message for World Cancer Day over ferns.