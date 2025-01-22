Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Prince George is currently at Lambrook School but will move on from there next September.

Prince George is currently 11 years old and will turn 12 on July 22, 2025. His current school, Lambrook School is located near Ascot in Berkshire, but only goes up to Year 8. This means that Catherine, Princess of Wales, and Prince William will need to find another school from next September for Prince George to continue his education.

At present, no decision appears to have been made on the next step when it comes to Prince George’s schooling and it is not certain that he will follow in his father Prince William and his uncle Prince Harry’s footsteps and attend Eton College. One very possible option is that he might instead follow his mother, Catherine, Princess of Wales, and head to Marlborough College.

Could Prince George follow in his mother's footsteps and attend Marlborough College? Prince George of Wales, Princess Catherine, Princess of Wales and Princess Charlotte of Wales attend the 2024 Christmas Morning Service at St Mary Magdalene Church on December 25, 2024 in Sandringham, Norfolk. Photo: Jordan Peck/Getty Images

At the start of this month, the Mail on Sunday reported that according to insiders, “Marlborough College has been chosen for all three of her children.” The article also reported that “After months of speculation, they claim the choice is so likely that the discussion has even turned to where Prince George, 11, who would be the first of the trio to attend, will be housed.

“A source at the £59,000-a-year Wiltshire school told The Mail on Sunday there had been a focus on which of the school houses on the 286-acre site could be assigned to Prince George.”

However, it would seem that it is not a certainty that Prince George is definitely heading to Marlborough College as there is a possibility that the family might relocate back to Kensington Palace as in December, Catherine, Princess of Wales was seen visiting two prestigious schools located in north London, University College School, (UCS) in Hampstead, and Highgate School.

After a torrid 2024 when it comes to her health, there is the possibility that Catherine, Princess of Wales is keen to keep Prince George closer to her rather than send him off to boarding school. In July 2024, I reported that Catherine, Princess of Wales and Prince William might be considering St Edward’s School which prioritises ‘children’s happiness,’ for Prince George.

The Prince and Princess of Wales are believed to have visited St Edward’s in Oxfordshire, known as Teddies.’ Alumni include Oppenheimer star Florence Pugh.

One of the values of the school is Kindness: the value of love and on their website it says that “We feel and show compassion for others, always listening and seeking always to understand.

“We value, respect and include others without regard for differences.

“We treat others as we would have them treat us.”

Another school that the Prince and Princess of Wales were reportedly considering is Oundle School in Northamptonshire. According to their website, “The pupils in our care are at the heart of all that we do and every decision we make.”