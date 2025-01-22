Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

An agreement has been reached between Prince Harry and News Group Newspapers (NGN) to settle phone hacking allegations.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

David Sherborne, the barrister representing the Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry said: I am pleased to announce to the court that the parties have reached an agreement.” The Telegraph reported that “Mr Sherborne told the High Court the group would pay Prince Harry “substantial damages” as the two sides settled their legal claim.”

The high court trial, which had been expected to last up to 10 weeks, was expected to resume at 10am on Wednesday January 22, but it was delayed and barristers for both sides had requested an adjournment until Wednesday morning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Tuesday January 21, it was thought that Prince Harry and News Group Newspapers (NGN) were very close to reaching a potential settlement. However, the announcement was not made until Wednesday morning. It has now been reported that NGN have offered Prince Harry a “full and unequivocal apology” and agreed to pay the Duke of Sussex substantial damages.

As Prince Harry settles High Court claim, who is his barrister David Sherborne who represented Princess Diana? Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex (L), and barrister David Sherborne (R) leave after giving evidence at the Mirror Group Phone hacking trial at the Rolls Building at High Court on June 7, 2023 in London. Photo: Getty Images | Getty Images

Who are News Group Newspapers?

News Group Newspapers (NGN) is a subsidiary company of News UK, which is owned by News Corp, Rupert Murdoch owns the corporation. NGN used to publish the defunct News of the World and publishes The Sun newspaper.

How much will Prince Harry be paid in damages?

The figure has not been disclosed, but has been called ‘substantial.’ News Group Newspapers have previously settled claims brought by more than 1,300 people and paid out according to Prince Harry's barrister, David Sherborne, more than “£1bn in payouts.”

Who is Prince Harry’s barrister David Sherborne?

David Sherborne’s previous client list includes Prince Harry’s late mother, Princess Diana, Cherie and Tony Blair, Donald and Melania Trump, Sir Elton John and David Furnish amongst many other A-list names. It is understandable why Prince Harry chose him to be his barrister.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

David Sherborne is a part of 5RB who specialise in barristers who are experts in all areas of media law. David is described on their website as “a leading barrister in the field of media and communication, specialising in privacy, confidentiality and defamation, as well as matrimonial and sports law.

What did David Sherborne say outside court?

In his statement outside court Prince Harry’s barrister David Sherborne said: “After endless resistance, denials and legal battles by News Group Newspapers, including spending more than £1bn in payouts and in legal costs, as well as paying off those in the know in order to prevent the full picture from coming out. News UK is finally held to account for its illegal actions and its blatant disregard for the law.”

Mr Sherborne also called the settlement a “monumental victory” and said that the settlement represents “vindication for hundreds of other claimants strong-armed into settling without getting to the truth.”