Prince Harry’s barrister David Sherborne read a statement on behalf of Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex and Lord Watson after News Group Newspapers (NGN) offered an apology for intruding into their private lives.

Prince Harry’s barrister David Sherborne said outside court that “After endless resistance, denials and legal battles by News Group Newspapers, including spending more than £1bn in payouts and in legal costs, as well as paying off those in the know in order to prevent the full picture from coming out. News UK is finally held to account for its illegal actions and its blatant disregard for the law.”

David Sherborne also called the settlement a “monumental victory” and said that the settlement represents “vindication for hundreds of other claimants strong-armed into settling without getting to the truth!”

Former Labour deputy leader Tom Watson called on Rupert Murdoch (the owner of News Group Newspapers) to make a personal apology to both Prince Harry and King Charles and said: "If Rupert Murdoch had any decency, he should follow this corporate mission of guilt with a personal apology to Prince Harry and to his father, our King.”

As Prince Harry settles High Court claim, what would he have stood to have lost financially, what’s his worth? Photo: Carl Court/Getty Images | Getty Images

If Prince Harry had not settled his High Court claim against News Group Newspapers, he would have stood to have lost £10 million in legal fees, which is what the likes of Hollywood stars Hugh Grant and Sienna Miller would have faced if they had decided not to settle.

How much is Prince Harry worth?

When Diana, Princess of Wales died, both Princes William and Harry were reportedly left with about £6.5 million each and another £8 million upon turning 40. Prince Harry turned 40 on Sunday, September 15, 2024.

In 2023, Forbes reported that he received a $20 million advance for Spare, their home in Montecito is worth $14.65 million. In June 2023, Spotify and the production company of Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, announced that they were ending their deal. Spotify said in a statement that “Spotify and Archewell Audio have mutually agreed to part ways and are proud of the series we made together.”

According to reports, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex had a $20 million deal with Spotify.