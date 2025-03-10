Catherine, Princess of Wales, looked absolutely stunning in an outfit created by one of Princess Diana’s favourite designers.

Catherine, Princess of Wales was unable to attend the 2024 Commonwealth Day Service as she was undergoing treatment for cancer at the time. Her diagnosis had not yet been revealed to the general public after she had undergone abdominal surgery in January.

For the 2025 Commonwealth Day Service, Catherine, Princess of Wales, joined her husband, Prince William, King Charles, Queen Camilla, Princess Anne and the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester at Westminster Abbey. Round her neck, Catherine, Princess of Wales chose to wear a four-strand, diamond-and-pearl choker that she wore to the Queen Elizabeth II's’s funeral in September 2022.

As for her outfit, Catherine, Princess of Wales chose a hat by Gina Foster and a red coat dress by Catherine Walker, it would appear that she has recycled the outfit as it looks very similar to the look she wore to the Together At Christmas community carol service at Westminster Abbey in 2021.

Along with Alexander McQueen, Catherine Walker has been a long time favourite designer of Catherine, Princess of Wales. Catherine Walker was one of Princess Diana’s favourite designers too and according to Vogue, the brand was created as a form of therapy. Vogue reported that “In 1976, the recently widowed Walker met a lecturer named Said Cyrus, who tried to alleviate her grief by suggesting that she pursue a new creative outlet. Walker declared, “Well, I can cook and I can sew!” and Cyrus, who happened to major in design, steered his friend towards the latter. A business partnership – and romance – flourished between the pair. After working side by side as husband and wife and designers in the Bury Walk studios since 1977, the team of two became one when Walker died in 2010.”

Over the years, Catherine Walker has been Catheriner, Princess of Wales’s choice of outfit for many high profile events, including previous Commonwealth Day Services. In 2022, the then Duchess of Cambridge opted for a royal blue Catherine Walker coat dress.

In 2020, Catherine, the then Duchess of Cambridge opted for a dark red Catherine Walker coat dress and in 2019, the then Duchess of Cambridge chose a bright red Catherine Walker coat dress that she also wore on her tour of New Zealand in 2014