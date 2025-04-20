Why Prince and Princess of Wales will not be at Windsor Castle Easter Sunday service
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Today’s Windsor Castle Easter Sunday service will be attended by the King and Queen and there is expected to be a good turnout of other members of the royal family.
However the Prince and Princess of Wales are not expected to be joining Charles and Camilla at the traditional Easter Matins service in the 15th century St George’s Chapel, in Berkshire on Sunday (April 20).
William and Kate are instead said to be spending the weekend with their children in Norfolk. The Mirror reported that a source had said the couple are choosing to spend time together as a family before Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis go back to school.
The Waleses, who have a country home, Anmer Hall, on the Sandringham estate, missed the annual service last year after Kate, who is now in remission, was diagnosed with cancer.
Last week, the Queen paid tribute to the King’s sense of duty saying he “loves his work” and wants to do “more and more and more” as he gets better.
Camilla said Charles, 76, who is receiving ongoing treatment for cancer, was “driven” by helping others and indicated his cancer journey was one of “recovery”.
Last month, the King experienced temporary side effects following treatment at the London Clinic, which required a short period of hospital observation that day.
Charles’s Easter Sunday appearance last year was his first major public one following his cancer diagnosis. He was applauded by the crowds as he greeted well-wishers who urged him to “keep going strong”.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.