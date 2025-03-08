King Charles has revealed some of the music that brings him joy in his personal playlist radio broadcast for Apple Music 1.

King Charles has shared his personal playlist of hits that bring him joy, including disco, reggae and Afrobeats. In a collaboration with Apple Music, the monarch has launched The King’s Music Room show.

Recording the radio broadcast for Apple Music 1 in his office at Buckingham Palace, the King shares anecdotes from his encounters with some of the artists and reveals his chosen songs formed the soundtrack to his life. Charles opens up about the impact music has had on him, from its capacity to spark happy memories, comfort in times of sadness, and bring joy.

In accompanying footage, the King, in a suit and tie and with a pocket square in his jacket, is shown sitting at his antique desk recording his words, with an illuminated vintage “On Air” sign next to him. Charles says: “Throughout my life, music has meant a great deal to me. I know that is also the case for so many others.

“It has that remarkable ability to bring happy memories flooding back from the deepest recesses of our memory, to comfort us in times of sadness, and to take us to distant places. But perhaps, above all, it can lift our spirits to such a degree, and all the more so when it brings us together in celebration. In other words, it brings us joy.”

The King, who is Head of the Commonwealth, added: “So this is what I particularly wanted to share – songs which have brought me joy. This seemed such an interesting and innovative way to celebrate this year’s Commonwealth Day.”

King Charles III has collaborated with Apple Music to launch The King's Music Room show, sharing his personal playlist of hits that bring him joy | The King's Music Room - Courtesy of Apple Music/PA Wire

He tells his audience: “Thank you for listening. I wish you all every possible blessing.”

Bob Marley, Kylie Minogue, Grace Jones and contemporary artists Davido and Raye are among those who make it into Charles’s top tracks from across the Commonwealth. The show, which Apple says also reveals Charles is a fan of “1930s crooners”, was recorded to mark this year’s Commonwealth Day, which falls on Monday.

Rachel Newman, Apple Music’s global head of content and editorial, said: “Human curation has always been a key pillar of our unique editorial approach. Apple Music Radio is where culture is happening worldwide, and we are honoured that King Charles III chose to share his personal playlist with us, and with music fans around the world.”

Errollyn Wallen, master of the King’s music, said: “You can see His Majesty’s wide-ranging enthusiasm for music in this playlist to mark Commonwealth Day. The Commonwealth has produced more than its fair share of wonderful songs, singers, and musicians, and this fun and eclectic collection is a great reminder of this treasure trove of creativity.”

The Music Room is one of the state rooms at Buckingham Palace, and features imposing blue scagolia columns between arched mirrors and doorways, a central grand piano, and curved windows which overlook the gardens. It was where a baby Prince Charles was christened in 1948.

In 2021, Charles revealed songs by The Three Degrees, Diana Ross and Edith Piaf were among his favourite tunes, when he appeared on a hospital radio show called Music & Memories With HRH The Prince Of Wales for the Hospital Broadcasting Association.

:: The King’s Music Room is on Apple Music 1 on Monday March 10 at 6am, or on demand with an Apple Music subscription.