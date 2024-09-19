Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

King Charles looked in good health when visiting a Royal Naval base in Scotland on Thursday.

King Charles looked in fine form during a visit to a Royal Navy base in Scotland on Thursday (September 19). His Majesty went on board a nuclear submarine and also met submariners and their families when taking a tour of HM Naval Base Clyde - the home of the UK Submarine Service.

The King met with dozens of serving submariners at Coulport, part of the base, taking the opportunity to thank them for their service on behalf of the nation and praising their dedication. He was welcomed to the site by First Sea Lord, Admiral Sir Ben Key KCB CBE, and received the Royal Salute before being greeted by senior members of the Royal Navy.

The event marked the first time the King has visited the base as Head of The Armed Forces, although he had previously been in 2011 and 2013, while The Prince of Wales.

HM The King greets the First Sea Lord, Admiral Sir Ben Key, KCB, CBE on his visit to The Royal Naval Armaments Depot, Coulport, part of HM Naval Base Clyde in Scotland | POphot Barry Wheeler/Royal Navy

“His Majesty’s visit, his first here as Commander-in-Chief of the British Armed Forces, acknowledges the valuable service of our submariners,” said Commodore Paul Dunn OBE, Commodore of the Submarine Service.

“The Royal Navy’s unbroken 55-year record of Continuous At Sea Deterrence is a tremendous source of pride, showcasing the skill, professionalism, and dedication of our defence enterprise. This remarkable national endeavour, entrusted to us since 1969, has seen our submariners and their families make significant sacrifices in the defence of our country.”

As well as meeting submariners and their families, The King also took time to visit one of the Vanguard-class submarines - which deliver the UK’s nuclear deterrent.