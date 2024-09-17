Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

King Charles is launching a pop-up gin business for tourists visiting Sandringham Estate - despite being set to receive an extra £45m of public money.

King Charles is selling his own brand of gin to tourists visiting the Sandringham Estate. He is offering guests at the Norfolk property drinks created with produce grown on the estate.

Punters can opt for raspberry and apple flavour or the "Celebration Gin” with both drinks served in a glass branded with the estate’s name. The first, said to be “full-bodied” in a notice on the bar, is made by steeping the fruit in distilled spirit.

The second, based on Sharon fruit, is made using ingredients from Sandringham’s walled garden, including myrtle grown from a cutting from the wedding bouquet at King Edward VII and Queen Alexandra’s marriage in 1863.

The bar offers £6.50 gin and tonics, £6.99 Raspberry and Gin Preserve and £14.99 gin­ flavoured chocolates. While those who visit Sandringham or would like to visit the estate may be joyous of this news, and eager to try some of the products made from home-grown ingredients, it can also draw criticism as the King is set to receive an extra £45m of public money due to the crown estate income soaring.

Official accounts revealed last month that King Charles is set for a huge £45m pay rise with an increase of more than 50% in his official annual income. Profits of £1.1bn from the crown estate – a percentage of which funds the monarchy – mean the sovereign grant, which supports the official duties of the royal family, will rise from £86m in 2024-25 to £132m in 2025-26.

The monarchy currently receives 12% of the crown estate profits to fund its work as well as to fund the 10-year, £369m renovation of Buckingham Palace. Royal aides said the increase will be used to complete the palace reservicing programme by 2027.

TV presenter Matthew Wright slammed the King’s pay rise in an interview on LBC, posted on X (formerly Twitter), saying: “How many pensioners should have to shiver through the winter to ensure his Highness can continue to live a fairy tale existence of publicly funded pleasure?”. A user responded to the post with: “I'm not looking to abolish the Royal Family but they have pots of money. They need to read the room and decline an increase in their grant”. While many will welcome a new, delicious drink bought from Sandringham, others may say it is another case of failing to royals with “pots of money” and failing to “read the room”.