The final ten albums in Apple Music’s Top 100 best albums of all time have been announced - do you agree with the results?

Lauryn Hill’s highly influential 1998 album, “The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill,” has been crowned the greatest album of all time in Apple Music's Top 100 list, which came to its conclusion on Apple Music 1 overnight.

The show, hosted by Zane Lowe and featuring guests Nile Rodgers (Chic) and Grammy-nominated artist and producer Maggie Rogers, saw the trio reflect on the list during a special roundtable broadcasting globally today on Apple Music, along with the final countdown of the top ten artists, as voted by Apple Music’s team of experts alongside a select group of artists, songwriters, producers, and industry professionals.

The list does not take into account streaming numbers, hence the lack of any Taylor Swift on the top ten list, but instead records considered influential and watershed moments within music. Nirvana’s 1991 album “Nevermind,” for example, may not have earned the same streams as Swift, but in terms of how it changed the musical landscape at the time, was determined to be Apple’s 9th pick overall.

There were also inclusions for recent acts such as Kendrick Lamar, Amy Winehouse and

Beyoncé’s celebrated 2016 release, “Lemonade,” while music historians out there will be pleased to see The Beatles, Stevie Wonder and even Prince also inside the top ten.

Where can I see the entire Apple Music Top 100 Albums of All Time?

Apple Music has released the entire list of 100 albums on the official website for the list, while those wishing to watch/listen to Zane Lowe’s roundtable discussion regarding the final 10 entries can do so now.

The Apple Music Top 10 Best Albums of All Time