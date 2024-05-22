Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The current X menace and near king of sardonic tweets, James Blunt is set to celebrate 20 years of his debut album, “Back To Bedlam,” with a UK tour in 2025.

Love him or hate him, there is no denying that musician James Blunt has become part of the mainstream psyche ever since he dropped the tender ballad “You’re Beautiful” in 2005, becoming not only a monstrous hit but propelling the singer into the spotlight - and some ridicule.

But the current X (formerly Twitter) menace, who has found a new lease of life taking shots at those online making “low hanging fruit” jokes about his career and a sense of self-deprecation along with it, is about to head back on the road in 2025 to celebrate the release of his debut, “Back to Bedlam,” it was announced earlier this morning.

In true sardonic, Blunt fashion, the singer explained: "I’ve been touring now for twenty years, and really, it’s only 'Back To Bedlam' that people want to hear… so on that album’s twentieth anniversary, what better way to celebrate than to head out on the Back To Bedlam 20th Anniversary Tour!”

“I’ll play all the songs from 'Back To Bedlam' in full, from start to finish, and chuck in the better-known songs from later albums to finish. It’s going to be, well, it pains me to say it… beautiful."

The tour comes after the announcement that a remastered version of “Back To Bedlam” is set for release in October 2024, with new tracks including demo versions of some of his biggest hits from that release as added material to celebrate 20 years since his breakthrough in the UK chart.

Where is James Blunt playing in the UK as part of his “Back To Bedlam” tour?

James Blunt will be bringing his “Back To Bedlam” UK tour to the following venues on the following dates:

February 13 2025: First Direct Arena, Leeds

February 14 2025: OVO Hydro, Glasgow

February 15 2025: AO Arena, Manchester

February 16 2024: O2 Arena, London

Where can I get tickets to see James Blunt during his 2025 UK Tour?