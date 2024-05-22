Watch more of our videos on Shots!

With two months to go before rock legends AC/DC take over Wembley Stadium, are tickets still available to see Angus Young and company - and what could they play?

There’s a special place in our hearts for AC/DC here at NationalWorld Music: they happen to be one of the first cassette tapes one of us bought during our formative, single-digit years, where “The Razors Edge” became somewhat of a comeback from the classic rock act.

Those memories of course only fuel the interest in seeing the group, made famous for Angus Young’s schoolboy attire almost as much as their iconic songs such as “For Those About To Rock We Salute You” and “Highway To Hell,” - and with the band making their return to the United Kingdom for two dates only, unsurprisingly there has been a lot of interest in picking up tickets.

It’s also another chance to enjoy most of the original line-up we’ve come to know and love; Geordie Brian Johnson returned to the group in 2018 to record their 17th studio album, “Power Up,” and while we don’t get the chance to see Axl Rose belting out “Thunderstruck”, the purists in us are still chomping at the bit to see the original line up once again.

But for those who didn’t pick up tickets and still want to commence rocking and being saluted - what’s the likelihood that we can get some last-minute tickets ahead of their shows on both July 3 and 7 2024?

Are there tickets still available for AC/DC’s two shows in the UK?

[L-R] Brian Johnson and Angus Young of AC/DC on stage in Germany as part of their "PWR UP" tour. The band are set to perform at Wembley in July - but are there tickets still available? (Credit: Getty Images)

There are no tickets left for either Wembley Stadium performance for AC/DC, however, Ticketmaster does offer a resell option for those wishing to pay a little more for the luxury of seeing the icons live - which you can check out all the details on Ticketmaster’s website.

We do advise, however, that any tickets from a reselling service should be thoroughly examined first to avoid any fake ticket situations that sometimes arise from non-legitimate ticket resellers.

What could AC/DC be playing when they perform at Wembley Stadium?

We don’t have to speculate too much, truth be told: the group are currently touring Europe as part of their “PWR UP” tour, and their most recent performance last night (May 21 2024) at Veltins-Arena, Gelsenkirchen, Germany saw AC/DC performing the following set (Credit: Setlist.FM)

If You Want Blood (You've Got It)

Back in Black

Demon Fire

Shot Down in Flames

Thunderstruck

Have a Drink on Me

Hells Bells

Shot in the Dark

Stiff Upper Lip

You Shook Me All Night Long

Shoot to Thrill

Sin City

Givin the Dog a Bone

Rock 'n' Roll Train

Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap

Dog Eat Dog

High Voltage

Hell Ain't a Bad Place to Be

Riff Raff

Highway to Hell

Whole Lotta Rosie

Let There Be Rock (with Angus guitar solo)

Encore: